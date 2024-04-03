ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ARRESTS TUSCOLA MAN FOR POSSESSION & DISSEMINATION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Jeremy D. Schrock (M/30)

TUSCOLA – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 arrested 30-year-old Jeremy D. Schrock of Tuscola, IL for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony) and two counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography (Class X Felony).

On April 3, 2024, ISP conducted a residential search warrant in Tuscola, Illinois. The search warrant was in reference to a Cybertip received from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding child pornography. During the execution of the search warrant, Jeremy D. Schrock was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail.

This investigation was a collaborative effort between the Illinois Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Douglas County State’s Attorney’s Office, and ISP.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery. Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the NCMEC CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.com. To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org ; For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.