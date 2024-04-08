Annie Monahan

Ann Elizabeth Miller Monahan was born in Washington DC to Morris and Sara Miller on September 20, 1940. She grew up with three brothers on Broad Branch road and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1958.

She attended Russell Sage College where she was one of very few women majoring in biology when STEM was a thing. She and her college roommate moved to Chicago after graduation where she started work in a lab at the University of Chicago. This was where she met a tall, downstate boy with an Irish wit and impressive dance moves who turned out to be the love of her life. Pat and Annie were married in Washington DC on September 5th, 1964.

The newlyweds started their life together in Albuquerque, New Mexico where their oldest Margaret, was born. Mike and Kate were born in La Grange, Illinois and after they moved to Arcola in 1970, Colleen, Dan, Jim, Dave, Kevin and Julie came along.

Annie was an avid fan of talking to strangers with warmth. And her quirky emails were legendary – capitalization always optional. She could do a mean crossword and was gifted at the crypto. She loved to play cards whether it was “war” with her grandchildren, bridge with the ladies or solitaire during a close Cubs game, she was never without a deck of cards at the ready. She could take a hodge podge of ingredients and turn them into a delicious meal for eleven or whip up a spread for hosting an AFS party. She had a great backhand in tennis, might surprise you at ping pong and could do a two handed kiss shot from past the three point line in the backyard.

She was devoted to all things Arcola and remembered special conversations with just about everyone in town. She had a collection of accessories of her favorite team that she would wear on game day. She made sure the door was always open to anyone she met and was the Broomcorn hostess with the mostest.

She was an election day judge for many years and volunteered her time with CASA and Meals on Wheels. She was very involved at St. John’s Parish where she was a sacristan and part of the Altar and Rosary Society. In the last few years she was a daily attendee at Old St. Pat’s virtual masses. Generosity was a signature mark.

She was a patient, supportive and creative mother – anyone at school will likely remember her signature drawing of “Pat and Annie” that accompanied any note. She loved her 17 grandchildren dearly and it would bring her so much joy when they would gather together in her happy place in Holland, Michigan. She was also so proud to be an aunt to her many nieces and nephews attending everything from spelling bees to graduations. And she served as a godmother to so many others.

She will be greatly missed, but every time you learn something new about a stranger, show curiosity about a new topic, root for your team with your whole heart, have faith and love family unconditionally, you have encapsulated the essence of Annie.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Margaret and her brothers Charles and Tom Miller.

She is survived by her husband Pat of Arcola; her children Mike Monahan and wife Jill of Arcola; Kate O’Gara and husband Brian of Fairfield, CT; Colleen Smith and husband Marc of Ann Arbor, MI; Dan Monahan and wife Elke of Midlothian, VA; Jim Monahan and wife Margaret MacDonnell of Cheverly, MD; Dave Monahan and wife Anne of Indianapolis; Kevin Monahan and wife Mariana of Savoy; and Julie Monahan of Denver. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Sean, Megan, and Molly O’Gara, Kayleigh and Rylyn Monahan, Elizabeth and Patrick Smith, Vincent and Ekuba MacDonnell-Monahan, Claire, Luke, Mary Kate, Keenan and Ryan Monahan and Mateo, Santiago and Sebastian Monahan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arcola Foundation-“Corn Palace Fund”. A special thank you to the incredible staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital

Huggles and squeezles of love to all. Be Sporacious!