ALAH Knights Host Track Triangular

LAH freshman Brennon Hutson goes over a hurdle in the boys 110 meter hurdle race at the home triangular meet on April 2. The Knights hosted Blue Ridge and Tri-County in a track only meet as the field event areas were too wet for competition.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The ALAH Knights hosted a triangular track meet with Blue Ridge and Tri-County on a blustery and cold day. Due to heavy rain the night before there were no field events contested. Since there were no field events the weight people, shot and discus, competed in a 4 X 1 relay just for fun to kick the meet off.

For the girls track events, winners were Morgan Casteel, 400m, 1:12.4; Embrey Reardon, 800m, 2:59.2, PR; the 4 X 2 relay of Grace Romine, Josie Carrillo, Summer Melton, and Skyler Graham, 2:02.8; and the 4 X 4 relay of Kimberly Krutsinger, Embrey Reardon, Brookelynn Peeler, and Ruby Burton, 5:02.5.

In the boys division, Knight winners were Payton Warrior, 100m, 11.4; Jesus Corona, 1600m, 5:57.6; Brennon Hutson, 110m hurdles, 19.0; the 4 X 1 relay with Cruz Hale, Payton Warrior, Brennon Hutson, and Easton Frederick, 46.8; and the 4 X 2 relay of Cruz Hale, Cash Hale, Easton Frederick, and Payton Warrior, with time of 1:43.2.

Other girls scoring for ALAH with their places and times were 100m: Grace Romine, 2, 13.4, PR; 200m: Josie Carrillo, 2, 29.5; Lily Vanda, 3, 29.7, PR; Skyler Vorck, 4, 30.7, PR; 400m: Emma Forman, 4, 1:27.3; 110m hurdles: Olivia Binion, 4, 21.1, PR; and the 4 X 1 team of Kimberly Krutsinger, Morgan Casteel, Embrey Reardon, Ruby Burton, 2, 59.3.

Other scorers for the Knights boys were 100m: Easton Frederick, 3, 11.6, PR; 200m: Payton Warrior, 2, 24.5; 400m: Mason Thomas, 3, 1:13.1; Owen Herring, 4, 1:16.21, PR; 800m: Cooper Shoemaker, 2, 2:56.0; Owen Herring, 3, 2:56.2; and 3200m: Tristan Keagle, 2, 15:02.9.

Other ALAH results:

100m Boys: Cruz Hale, 12.5; Justin Schrock, 12.6; Mason Thomas, 12.9; Nate Hale, 13.0, PR

100m Girls: Skyler Graham, 13.6; Summer Melton, 13.9, PR; Brookelynn Peeler, 14.4, PR; Alyssa Richards, 14.6, PR; Brooklyn Matheny, 15.0, PR; Chloe Smith, 15.5

200m Boys: Justin Schrock, 27.0; Mason Thomas, 27.9; Nate Hale, 28.6

200m Girls: Chloe Smith, 35.5; Brooklyn Matheny, 35.6; Kate Wiley, 44.5

400m Girls: Kate Wiley, 1:56.4

110m hurdles Girls: Lilian Edwards, 22.8, PR

4 X 1 Girls: Alyssa Richards, Emma Forman, Kaylee Thompson, Makenzie Miller, 1:00.8

4 X 2 Girls: Makenzie Miller, Skyler Vorck, Lily Vanda, Ruby Burton, 2:05.8

The high school track and field teams were to compete at St. Teresa on April 9 and at the Sages Invitational at Monticello on April 12. The girls would go back to Warrensburg-Latham for a meet on April 13 and then both squads would travel to Sullivan for the annual Tri-County Meet.