ALAH baseball wins three straight, now 8-3; Kendall Schrock throws 3-inning no-hitter

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – It was a great week for the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond baseball team as they won three straight games, improving to 8-3 overall ahead of last Tuesday’s game against Paris.

The Knights opened play in the Lincoln Prairie Conference with a convincing 16-2 triumph over Tri-County on April 1 and an 18-0 blanking of Blue Ridge in a game called after three innings on April 5. Kendall Shrock threw a no-hitter in that game. Last Saturday ALAH returned to non-confrence play and nipped LeRoy.

ALAH 9, LeRoy 8

Arthur led 6-5 after four and a half innings when they scored three in the their half of the fifth and held on to win by one run.

Maddix Stirrett led the offense as he was perfect in four at bats with a double, a triple and 2 RBIs, while Hunter Grant was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Maxton Boddy picked up the win allowing five hits and one run with no walks and six strikeouts.

In the fifth Grant singled to start the inning and Jayce Parsons was a courtesy runner for Grant and Marcus Otto walked. With two outs a dropped third strike allowed the inning to keep going as Otto scored and John Williams reached first. Will Hilligoss smacked a double to right-center driving in two runs for the four-run advantage, 9-5.

ALAH 18, Blue Ridge 0

The Knights already led 7-0 when they erupted for 11 runs in the third as they took advantage of seven walks and a hit by pitch.

The game belonged to Shrock as he threw just 33 pitches, 24 for strikes and only allowed one baserunner on a walk in the first inning. Not only that, but he was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs batted in.

August Burton was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBI’s for the Knights as well.

ALAH 16, Tri-County 2

The game was deadlocked at two after four innings before the Knights erupted for four in the fifth and sixth innings and six in the seventh for the 14-run win.

ALAH had 14 stolen bases in the game, including four by Connor Nettles and Calahan Binion was 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Otto pitched a complete game, throwing 104 pitches, 58 for strikes and allowing just three hits and 10 runs with three walks and 10 strikeouts.

LeRoy 100 043 0–8-12-3

ALAH 103 230 x–9-9-3

Winning pitcher: Maxton Boddy 4 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 6 strikeouts; Relief: Marcus Otto 2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts; Maddix Stirrett 1 inning, 4 hits, 1 earned run, 1 walk, 0 strikeouts; John Williams 0 innings, 2 hits, 3 runs, 0 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Will Hilligoss 1-for-2,double, run, 2 RBIs; Connor Nettles 2 runs, stolen base; Stirrett 4-for-4, run, double, triple, 2 RBIs; Lucas Butcher 1-for-4, RBI; Hunter Grant 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Otto run; Boddy run; Calahan Binion run; Williams 2 runs, RBI; Jayce Parsons stolen base

ALAH 61(11)–18-9-0

Blue Ridge 000–0-0-4

Winning pitcher: Kendall Schrock 3 innings, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

ALAH: Hilligoss run, August Burton 2-for-2, 2 stolen bases, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Nettles 2 runs, stolen base; Landon Franklin 1-for-1, 2 runs; Stirrett RBI; Kody Burdick 2-for-2, run, double, 3 RBIs; Butcher run; Parsons run; Grant 1-for-1, run, RBI; Trey Strode run, RBI; Otto run, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Boddy 1-for-2, run, RBI; Binion RBI; Carson Augustine run; Kole Binder. stolen base, run; Schrock 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs

ALAH 020 044 6–16-13-0

Tri-County 000 200 0–2-3-2

Winning pitcher: Otto 7 innings, 3 hits, 2 runs, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Hilligoss, 2 stolen bases, RBI; Nettles 2-for-4, 4 stolen bases, 3 runs; Stirrett 1-for-4, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs; Butcher stolen base, 2 runs; Grant 2-for-4, 2 runs, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Otto 4-for-4, 3 RBIs; Boddy 1-for-2, run, sacrifice, 2 RBIs; Burdick 1-for-1, stolen base, run, RBI;

Binion 1-for-2, RBI; Williams 1-for-3, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Schrock sacrifice, RBI; Parsons 2 stolen bases