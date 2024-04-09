ALAH Knights Girls Track and Field Take Second at Own Invitational; Boys Finish Seventh

Ruby Burton, lane 5, crosses the finish line in first place in the 400 meters at the Knights home invite on April 6. Ruby ran another PR in the race with a time of 1:03.88. It was finally a beautiful day for a meet and the competition of nineteen schools made for some very good results.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond high school Knights girls track and field team won the second place trophy in the 51st ALAH Invitational on Saturday, April 6. The girls scored 89 points to finish behind Tuscola’s 142 in the nineteen team meet.

Sophomore Ruby Burton continued her 400 meter winning ways taking first in that event in a PR of 1:03.88. ALAH crossed the finish line first in two of the four relays and took second in the other two.

Running on the winning 4 X 1 relay was Grace Romine, Skyler Vorck, Brookelynn Peeler, and Skyler Graham with a time of 53.83. The 4 X 8 relay of Josie Carrillo, Lily Vanda, Ruby Burton, and Morgan Casteel took first place in 11:05. 45.

Earning second place points in the 4 X 2 were Romine, Summer Melton, Carrillo, and Graham with a time of 1:55.43. Graham, Casteel, Vanda and Burton were second in the 4 X 4 in a time of 4:31.57.

Kimberly Krutsinger and Embrey Reardon scored in both the 1600 and 3200 with Kimberly taking fifth in the 1600 at 6:03.42 and fourth in the 3200 in a PR time of 13:08.54. Embrey was seventh in the 1600 with a PR time of 6:30.05 and also ran a PR in the 3200 of 14:00.08 good for eighth place.

Grace Romine finished third in the 200 at 28.97 and fifth in the 100 at 14.02. Summer Melton scored in two events taking seventh in the 200, 28.97 and sixth in the triple jump at 30’ 1”.

Finishing the scoring for the Knights were Alex Clark, fifth in the shot put with a 32’ 7” toss; Skyler Vorck, sixth in the 100 at 14.04 and Cassidy Rohacs, sixth in the 300 meter hurdles with a PR if 56.01.

Jacob Tighe led the way for the boys taking first place in the shot put with a throw of 48’ 4”.

Cash Hale scored in two individual events placing fourth in the high jump at 5’ 8” and eighth in the triple jump with a PR leap of 38’ 9”.

Easton Frederick placed eighth in the 200 at 24.93 and ran a PR of 46.8 in the 300 meter hurdles for sixth place.

Rounding out the individual event scoring for the boys were Payton Warrior seventh in the 200 at 24.6 and Brennon Hutson with an eighth place finish in a time of 20.06.

The boys picked up points in three relays with the 4 X 2 of Cruz and Cash Hale, Frederick, and Warrior finishing in third in 1:35.78; the 4 X 1 of Cruz Hale, Daylon Doggett, Frederick, and Warrior were fifth in 45.72 in the 4 X 1 and the 4 X 4 took sixth with the Hales, Justin Schrock and Hutson in a time of 3:50.30.

Results for other ALAH competitors:

Girls:

400M: Lily Vanda, 1:08.85

800M: Emma Forman, 3:19.17

100M Hurdles: Cassidy Rohacs, 20.42; Olivia Binion 24.06

300M Hurdles: Brookelynn Peeler, 1:01.32

Shot Put: Addison Yeakel, 29’ 7”

Discus: Alex Clark, 89’ 1”

High Jump: Cassidy Rohacs, 4’ 2”; Olivia Binion, 4’ 2”

Long Jump: Kaylee Thompson, 14’ 0”; Brookelynn Peeler, 13’ 1”

Boys:

100M: Cruz Hale, 12.28

400M: Mason Thomas, 1:03.45, PR

800M: Jesus Corona, 2:24.37

1600M: Jesus Corona, 5:30.01; Owen Herring, 6:14.46, PR

300M Hurdles: Brennon Hutson, 50.35

4 X 8 Relay: Owen Herring, Jesus Corona, Cooper Shoemaker, Brennon Hutson, 10:13. 35

Shot Put: Brayan Martinez, 37’ 4”

Discus: Kyler Stone, 104’ 0”; Kamden Morfey, 102’ 0”

High Jump: Cooper Shoemaker, 5’ 4”