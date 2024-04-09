Arcola softball nips Martinsville

By Mike Monahan

MARTINSVILLE – Arcola’s softball team picked up it second win of the season as they led 9-5 after five and a half innings in last Friday’s non-conference game against Martinsivlle, a former Little Okaw Valley Conference member with Arcola. The Bluestreaks scored two runs in the sixth, but the winning pitcher: Kacie Sisk, retired the side in the seventh for the 9-7 victory.

