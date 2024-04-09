Atwood Community Volunteers Lay Pavers for the Downtown Beautification Project

Ron Eagan, Scott Harris and Joe Deckard line up the pavers and put them in place in an area in front of Michael’s Tavern.

By Doris Elmore

Staff Writer

There were probably a lot of sore backs and knees on Saturday afternoon, April 6, when a group of 26 local volunteers tackled the Atwood downtown beautification project to lay the pavers. This was the first Saturday of the paver project and another work day will be held on Saturday, April 20 beginning at 8 a.m.

Thanks to the generosity of Malora Snyder and her staff from Casey’s, the volunteers were treated to a large supply of fresh donuts and drinks. Also, thanks to Norm Willoughby and village employees for their continuous help and efforts in the entire process.

Those volunteering on Saturday were: Ron & Diane Eagan, John Schable, Phillip Klay, Scott Harris, Barry & Vicki Hammel, Jim Wilson, Justin Rosenbery, Bobby Beck, Ryan Cherry, Shane, Samamtha. Ava, Solly and Silas Binion, Katie and Noah Shoemaker, Joe & Ethan Deckard, Norm Willoughby. Ben Johnson, Michael James, Dale Hammel, Carter Fleming and Bill Fleming. Village President says this list is to the best of his recollection and hopes he doesn’t leave anyone out.

Be sure and look at the great job they have done. This is just a step closer to the project being completed. After the pavers are done, the employees will sew grass seed in the areas marked on Main Street. After the grass seed is in place, the areas will be marked off and residents are asked to NOT walk in these areas until the grass is up and looking nice.