Booth Library hosts ‘Authors@EIU’ on April 11 featuring nationally recognized authors

CHARLESTON – Booth Library’s Authors@EIU series continues April 11, featuring talks by nationally recognized authors. Among them is Ryan Burge, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Political Science at Eastern Illinois University. His latest work, The Nones, Second Edition: Where They Come From, Who They Are, and Where They Are Going, published by Fortress Press in 2023, offers a comprehensive examination of Americans who identify as having no religious affiliation.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.