Long Creek Township Democratic Central Committee Elects Officers

The Long Creek Township Democratic Central Committee met Saturday, April 6, 2024 in their Bi-Annual Convention to elect Officers for the next two years and discuss other business. Pictured L to R: Mike Reynolds, Long Creek 7, Vice Chairman; Erin Valentine, Long Creek 2, Secretary; and Bryan E. Smith, Long Creek 3, Chairman. The elected Democratic precinct Committeepersons for Long Creek Township are: Karen Kelly, Long Creek 1; Erin Valentine, Long Creek 2; Bryan E. Smith, Long Creek 3; Cheryl Horne, Long Creek 4; and Mike Reynolds, Long Creek 7.