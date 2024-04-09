MTZ baseball splits doubleheader with Taylorville

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion baseball team went 1-1 in a doubleheader against Taylorville last week and went two innings with MacArthur with a score of 14-5 after the game was called after two innings for weather.

Against MacArthur the Braves trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the first. Sam Driscoll was walked and stole second and Drew Hittmeier was hit by a pitch. Jackson Beiler then hit the RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

Evan Hamrick was issued a walk and Brendan Doyle then hit into an E6 that brought in two runs that gave the Braves a 3-1 lead. Tyler Zuber then hit an RBI double to center field to increase the Braves lead to 4-1.

The Braves doubled their lead to 8-1 after a first inning rain delay. MacArthur scored four runs in the top of the second off three hits by pitches and an E5 to narrow the lead to 8-5.

The Braves pounced on the Generals scoring seven more runs before the weather called the game at 15-5.

“It’s always nice to get back in game action after a disappointing weekend, it helps to turn the page quicker,” Head coach JD Arnold said. “Unfortunately we cannot control the weather, so we will get ourselves ready to play tomorrow at practice and see where the week takes us.”

The Braves improve to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in Apollo Conference play. This week the Braves will face St. Teresa, Metamora and Chatham Glenwood.