Students view solar eclipse

STUDENTS THROUGHOUT much of Illinois were let outside to view the solar eclipse Monday afternoon with special glasses. While totality was viewable at Effingham and further south, Douglas County residents were able to view about 99 percent totality. Above, Lane McCall, 13, and Gavin Cleland, 13, view the event at East Prairie Middle School in Tuscola. Bottom, from right, are sixth graders Om Patel, Carter Hash, Gyzelle Vazquez, Avery Wilke and Ellie Wiley at East Prairie. While a total solar eclipse was seen throughout southern Illinois in 2017, the next one won’t be until Aug. 23, 2044, but it won’t be visible in Illinois. According to NASA, the next solar eclipse over Illinois won’t be until Sept. 14, 2099, and that will be across the northeastern portion of the state making Monday’s event a once-in-a-lifetime memory for many of the students. Photos by David Porter.