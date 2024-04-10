Marilyn Kennedy, a beloved resident of Suffolk, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the age of 94. Her passing was attributed to complications arising from Colon Cancer. Marilyn’s life was one of love, dedication, and vibrant connection with her family and community.

Born on June 9th, 1929, Marilyn’s upbringing was overseen by her devoted aunt and uncle, Ola and Bernard Vocke. She pursued her education at Grinnell and the University of Iowa, where she earned a degree in Speech Therapy. In 1952, she exchanged vows with her beloved husband, Jim Kennedy, of Tuscola, Illinois. Together, they settled in Bel Air, Maryland, where Marilyn embarked on a fulfilling career as a speech therapist within the public school system until her well- deserved retirement. Later in life, she enjoyed a change of scenery, relocating to Englewood, Florida, and eventually settling in Suffolk, Virginia, for her final years.

Marilyn’s passions were diverse and rich. She found solace and joy in the art of quilting and sewing, often sharing these activities with cherished friends. A voracious reader, she delighted in the blend of spy novels, romance, and murder mysteries, enriching her days with literary adventures. Marilyn embraced technology with enthusiasm, navigating her Apple devices with finesse—though, like many of us, she occasionally found herself challenged by the intricacies of passwords. Her multitasking skills were legendary, effortlessly typing while engaging in conversation on entirely unrelated subjects.

Throughout her life, Marilyn maintained strong ties with her community and cherished associations. She was an active member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, serving as President of the local chapter in Florida. Additionally, she took great pride in her affiliation with the Royal Order of the Brown Cow, a close-knit group of women who shared her upbringing in the Chicago suburbs. Their enduring support and camaraderie brought immense comfort and joy to Marilyn’s life. A typical Sunday morning would be go to mass with Elizabeth, a cherished Kappa friend, and then over to brunch at cousin Doris Foster’s home for good food and fellowship.

Above all, Marilyn was a devoted mother and grandmother, immensely proud of her children’s accomplishments. Judy pursued a career in education, while Patrick excelled as a lawyer, and Jim soared as an airline pilot. Marilyn’s warmth and charm ensured that she was never short of engaging conversation, effortlessly connecting with acquaintances old and new alike.