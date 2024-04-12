Milling, resurfacing of Illinois 121 through Mount Zion resumes April 15

EFFINGHAM – The Illinois Department of Transportation announces that the resurfacing project on Illinois 121 through Mount Zion, from U.S. 36 to the south limits of Mount Zion, will resume Monday, April 15.

The upgraded traffic signals and sidewalk ramps included in this $11.9 million project have been completed, with the milling, resurfacing and striping remaining. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with traffic control signs, arrow boards and barricades directing traffic. Benefits from this project include a smoother driving surface and safer intersections. The project is expected to be completed by mid-June.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

