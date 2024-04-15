Charles Brown



A graveside service with Navy Funeral Honors will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 20,2024 at Arcola Township Cemetery, 950 E. County Rd 200 N, Arcola, IL 61910. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Il 61938 is in charge of services.

Charles was born on May 4,1919 in Bourbon Township in Douglas County, IL to the late James A. and Lillie M. Brown (Wellbaum). He is survived by one niece, Rose James of Mattoon, IL; two great-nieces, Sherry Beech and husband Abram of Charleston, IL and Sharon Trimble and significant other Tim Shaw of Mattoon, IL; two great-great nieces, Ariana Quarles and husband Juan of Chicago, IL, Shawna Jones and husband Scott of Mattoon, IL; and one great-great nephew, Kevin Trimble and wife Renee of Baton Rouge, LA. Charles is preceded in death by his nine sisters and three brothers.

Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 13, 1938, in St. Louis, MO and reported for duty aboard the USS West Virginia on September 1,1938. He was honorably serving our country as an Electrician’s Mate Third Class (EM3c) when he was killed in action from the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7,1941. The crew sustained 106 casualties during the attack and 25 remained “missing in action”. Sadly, EM3c Brown remains were not identified for numerous years and later buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

In 2017, the Defense PWO/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) personnel exhumed 35 unknowns and with forensic and scientific analytical capabilities, EM3c Brown was able to be identified.

After 82 years, Charles Darling Brown will finally be laid to rest with his family and loved ones who missed him sorely and thought of him often.

