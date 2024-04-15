Leona M. Czerwonka, 88, of Tuscola, IL passed away at 3:05 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Arthur Home, Arthur, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, IL with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Sigel, IL. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the church.

Leona was born on March 2, 1936 in Trowbridge, IL, the daughter of Walter and Helen Russell Mehl. She married Donald V. Czerwonka April 23, 1955 in Pekin, IL. He preceded her in death on January 11, 2021.

Survivors include her sons: Brian Czerwonka, Scott Czerwonka and Chris Czerwonka all of Tuscola, 3 grandchildren: Wade (Ali) Czerwonka, Whitney Czerwonka and Emily Czerwonka, great-grandchildren: Addison, Ava and Gia Czerwonka, brother: Wendell Mehl of Olney and sister: June (Tim) McKenna of Mattoon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, brothers: Donald Mehl and David Mehl and sister: Carol Koester.

Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.

Leona was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family.