Mike Eastin, 77 of Pesotum, IL passed away at 10:03 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A memorial service was held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, Arcola, IL. Pastor Gary Ford officiated. Visitation was held one hour prior, from at the funeral home. Burial was in the Davis Memorial Cemetery in Pesotum, IL.

Mike was born on June 9, 1946 in Tuscola, IL. He was the son of Edward and Jean (York) Eastin. He married Sandra Lynn Mauzy on October 26, 1966 in Champaign, IL. She passed away on November 11, 1997. He later married Melinda Sue Sampson on December 4, 1999 in Tolono, IL.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Eastin of Pesotum, IL, three sons, Chris Eastin of Hindsboro, IL, Andy Eastin and his wife Pat of Mattoon, IL and Jimmy Eastin and his wife Stephanie of Tolono, IL, six grandchildren, Drew Eastin and his fiancé Jade of Mattoon, IL, Kyah Minnich and her husband Alex of Mattoon, IL, Ty Eastin of Mattoon, IL, and Connor, Pate, and Hunter Eastin of Tolono, IL, one great grandchild, Ezra Eastin, and two sisters, Anita Ellington and her husband Chuck of Camargo, IL, and Elaine Wilson of Tuscola, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Lynn Eastin.

Mike lived in Woodward, OK for 15 years before he moved back to Illinois after his children graduated from Woodward High School.

Mike worked as an electrical contractor for many years. He dedicated his skills and expertise at Clark-Dietz as a general contractor until his retirement. After retirement, he found joy in flipping houses alongside his wife, Sue.

Outside of work, Mike had a passion for woodworking and spending time outdoors. Whether it was playing sports, riding mountain bikes, or drifting on trikes, he cherished every moment. However, nothing brought him more happiness than being with his grandchildren. Mike adored his grandkids and even shared a special bond with his grand dogs, Sammy, and Baker.

One of Mike’s proudest accomplishments was building a cabin on wooded property where his family has created lasting memories together.

In lieu of flowers, memorials were made to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Cancer Center.