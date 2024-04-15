Reba K. Thomas, 100, of Charleston, IL formerly of Hindsboro, IL passed away at 10:39 PM on Monday, April 8, 2024 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home. 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Pastor Bill Strode will officiate. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Reba was born on July 3, 1923 in Brocton, IL. She was the daughter of William Oscar and Nellie B. (Sterling) Miller. She married Glenn C. Thomas Jr. on September 25, 1943 in Douglas County, IL. He passed away on January 29, 1994.

She is survived by two sons, Bill Thomas and his wife Kathy of Charleston, IL, and Bob Thomas and his wife Lora of Sarasota, FL, 18 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, and a few special friends, Helen Sylvester of Arcola, IL and Barb and Bill Weichel of Charleston, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter, Shirley Abitz and her husband Wayne, a grandson, Lloyd Abitz, and four sisters, Joy Cox, Alma Watson, Violet East and Faye Miller.

Reba had been a member of The Rebecca Lodge and Moose Lodge in Mattoon, IL.

Reba got her beautician license in 1958 and worked as a beautician prior to taking a position at JC Penny’s in Charleston and then in Mattoon as a sales associate. While still working at JC Penny’s, Reba, along with her husband and sons, Bill and Bob, owned and operated Tomasino’s

Pizza Palace in Charleston, IL in 1975 for many years. Reba retired from JC Penny’s when she was 85 years old.

Reba enjoyed reading and staying busy working a good wordsearch. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed family dinners on Sundays. Reba’s favorite times were when she was taking care of her grandchildren.