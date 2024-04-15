Thomas E. (Tom) Nay, 94, passed away on April 4, 2024 at the Nay residence in Wasilla, Alaska. He was born October 16th, 1929 to Bernard and Mary Elizabeth (English) Nay.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Military Rites will be conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Marshall Cemetery in Marshall, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

Tom graduated from Arcola High School in 1947. From there he furthered his education by attending Louisiana State University and then transferred to the University of Illinois, where he graduated with his Bachelor’s degree.

He also served in the United States Army as an Officer in the Signal Corps. He took pride in serving his country. While stationed in California, he married his sweetheart from LSU, Mary Graham Wilcox.

Following his service in the Army, he attended the American Institute of Foreign Trade. He learned many things at this institute which helped him as a manager of Stocks and Bonds. This position took him and his family to England. Tom also worked for Quaker Oats Corp, Proctor & Gamble, Oscar Mayer and others throughout his lifetime.

Tom realized at a young age he had a desire to learn and that this came easy for him. He was a voracious reader with a library of 3000 books. He was also a proud lifetime member and proctor of Mensa, and he was a member of the high IQ group, The Thousand.

In addition to learning, Tom had a passion for traveling which took him all over the United States and the world. He continued traveling until a few months before his passing.

Tom is preceded in death by an infant brother, his parents, Bernard and Mary Nay, his son, Kim Nay, his daughter, Mary Ellen Sauls; three wives, Mary Graham (Willox) Nay, Carol (Hack) Nay and Mary (Medearis) Nay, and grandson Kim Nay Jr.

He is survived by grandchildren, Nasruk Nay and wife Elia, Joseph Nay, Thomas Nay, Pauline Nay, Lorena Nay, Sara Kennedy and husband Dan, Kellie Handscombe and husband Patrick, Cindy Wittnam, Jeremy Toohey, Oceanna Mahnken. Great-grandchildren, Erin Edenshaw and husband Erik, Caleb Nay, Katherine Sakeagak, Alliyah Nay, Morgan Sakeagak, Dimitri Nay, Eva Nay, Olivia Sakeagak, Auley, Sean and Maisy Wittnam, Jackson and James Kennedy, and Luke Handscombe, Seefben and Kristen Abdelhameed, Sabrina Shuster, Kayla Nay, Aleasha Atoruk, Micheal Joe Moberly, Iri Nay, Claire and Izaiah Nay, Kyleigha Wilson Nay; great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Laken Thurman and Avi Edenshaw; a daughter-in-law, Vernetta (Nay) Moberly; three step children, Laurie Mahnken John and her husband Mike, David Mahnken and his wife Jennifer all of Jacksonville, FL and Stephen Mahnken and his wife Narissa of Toronto, Canada, one brother, Alden Nay and his wife Faye of Arcola, IL, a nephew, Brent Nay and his wife Talisha of Salt Lake City, UT, a niece Angela Thacker and her husband Tim of Jacksonville, FL; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews.