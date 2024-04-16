ALAH High School Boys Track and Field Compete At Monticello Invitational

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights boys track and field team competed at the annual Sages Invitational hosted by Monticello High School. The meet features some of the best track and field athletes in the area. There are no team scores kept at the meet.

Results for the ALAH Knights were: 100M- Easton Frederick, 12.20; Cruz Hale, 12.28; Daylon Doggett, 12.53; 200M- Easton Frederick, 24.75; Cruz Hale, 24.91; Daylon Doggett, 25.83; 400M- Tristan Keagle, 1:03.94, PR; 800M- Jesus Corona, 2:23.06, PR; Cooper Shoemaker, 2:40.05, PR; Owen Herring, 2:40.23, PR;

300M Hurdles- Brennon Hutson, 51.01; 4 X 4 Relay: Cruz and Cash Hale, Justin Schrock, Brennon Hutson, 3:50.62; Distance Medley Relay 4000M- 6th, Owen Herring, Cruz and Cash Hale, Jesus Corona, 13:17.0;

Shot Put- 3rd, Jacob Tighe, 48’ 1.75”, Brayan Martinez, 38’ 7.75”, PR; Kyler Stone, 34’ 0.25”; Discus- Kyler Stone, 103’ 7”; Kamden Morfey, 102’ 5”; Brayan Martinez, 89’ 10.5”; High Jump-Cooper Shoemaker, 5’ 10”, PR; and Triple Jump-Daylon Doggett, 36’ 9.75”; Cash Hale, 36’ 0”; Tristan Keagle, 34’ 0”.

The Knights boys and girls track and field teams have a meet at Sullivan on April 16 and then both will compete at the 38th Tuscola Open on Friday, April 19.