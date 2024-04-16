ALAH Jr. High Track and Field Teams Host Triangular with Arcola and Villa Grove

ALAH eighth grader Norma Mendoza leads the girls 100 meter dash with teammate Keely Simpson close behind to her right. Norma won the race in 14.0 seconds with Keely finishing in 14.7 seconds.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

On Tuesday, April 9 the Knights jr. high track and field teams finally got to have their second meet of the season after weather cancelled two opportunities last week. They held their first home meet of the season with Arcola and Villa Grove being the opponents.

The seventh grade boys won their division with 66.5 points with the eighth grade boys and girls taking second in theirs while the seventh grade girls finished third.

Winning events for the seventh grade boys were Donovan Vanausdoll who took firsts in the shot put with a throw of 36’ 3.25” and the discus with a toss of 127’ 1” which were both big PRs for him. Donovan was also a member of two first place relays, the 4 X 2 with Jase Kingery, Abel Lat, and Bentley Hutson with a time of 1:51.0 and the 4 X 4 with Kingery, Beau Green, and Hutson who won in 4:12.0. Beau Green was another double winner for the seventh grade with wins in the 800 meters with a PR of 2:31.0 and the 1600 at 5:18.8. Jase Kingery finished the first place scoring for the seventh grade boys with a 20.0 win in the 110 meter hurdles.

Leading the way for the eighth grade boys was Faemus Davison who picked up two individual firsts in the 100 at 12.4 and the 200 with a PR time of 26.0. Faemus also ran a leg on the winning 4 X 2 relay along with Carson Reed, Anden Berry, and Alex Olivero. Their time was 1:51.2.

For the seventh grade girls individual winners were Laila Sanchez in the discus with a throw of 62’ 1”; Zoey Mendoza jumped a PR of 4’ 4” in the high jump and Gwen Herring took first in the 800 meters in a time of 3:00.0. Two seventh grade relays crossed the finish line first, the 4 X 2 relay of Payton Tinkle, Macy Boddy, Sanchez, and Mendoza who ran 2:09.4 and the 4 X 4 relay Mendoza, Boddy, Kyndall Crist, and Gwen Herring who ran 5:08.3.

The eighth grade girls had three individual and two relays earn first place points. Norma Mendoza was first in the 100 meters at 14.0; Rylie Ward took the 200 in a PR time of 30.0 and Ella Oye finished the 800 in first place with a time of 2:56.3. The winning eighth grade girls relays were the 4 X 2 with Norma Mendoza, Jillian Marner, Keely Simpson, and Ward who ran a time of 2:04.8 and the 4 X 4 of Mendoza, Marner, Ella Oye and Ward who won with a time of 5:07.93.

The Jr. High track teams held their annual ALAH Invite on Saturday, this past Saturday, April 13, will be hosting a quadrangular meet with Tuscola, St. Joseph and Paris Crestwood on Thursday, April 18 before going to Arcola for their annual invite on Saturday, April 20.

Other ALAH results with places, times and distances are listed below.

7th Grade Girls:

100 M Hurdles: Gwen Herring, 2, 19.9

100M: Macy Boddy, 4, 14.3; Kyndall Crist, 15.2; Payton Tinkle, 15.5, PR; Laila Sanchez 15.7

200M: Zoey Mendoza, 3, 30.6; Payton Tinkle, 32.1, PR

8th Grade Girls:

100M: Keely Simpson, 4, 14.7

200M: Norma Mendoza, 2, 30.4, PR; Keely Simpson, 3, 31.1, PR

800M: Jillian Marner, 2, 3:23.2, PR

Long Jump: Keely Simpson, 10’ 6.25”

7th Grade Boys:

110 M Hurdles: Greyson Yoder, 2, 21.4, PR

100M: Bentley Hutson, 2, 12.7, PR; Abel Lat, 13.8; Anthony Graham 14.1; Artemis Conlin, 15.2, PR; Brian Hadley 16.0

200M: Abel Lat, 3, 29.4, PR; Brian Hadley, 4, 35.3

400M: Bentley Hutson, 3, 1:00.4, PR; Jase Kingery 1:07.5, PR

800M: Colton Snyder, 2, 2:37.1, PR; Brodie Carter 3:02.3, PR

1600M: Colton Snyder, 2, 5:30.0, PR; Brodie Carter, 4, 6:11.8, PR

4 X 1 Relay: Anthony Graham, Colton Snyder, Brian Hadley, Greyson Yoder, 2, 1:01.6

Shot Put: Dustin Snyder 20’ 0”, PR

Discus: Dustin Snyder, 48’ 3”, PR

High Jump: Beau Green, 2, 4’ 6”; Brodie Carter 4’ 2”, PR; Artemis Conlin, 3, 3” 10”, PR

Long Jump: Abel Lat 13’ 10.5”, PR; Greyson Yoder, 3, 12’ 3.5”, PR; Colton Snyder, 11’ 9.5”,PR

8th Grade Boys:

100M: Carson Reed, 3, 13.1; Anden Berry, 14.2

200M: Carson Reed, 2, 26.5, PR; Alexander Olivero, 4, 27.9, PR; Anden Berry 29.7, PR

Shot Put: Alex Olivero, 2, 39’ 7.5”, PR

Discus: Alex Olivero, 2, 105’ 9”, PR