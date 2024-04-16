ALAH Knights Seventh Grade Boys – ALAH JH Invite Champions

Eighth grader Anden Berry, lane 3, takes off on the third leg of the Knights 4 X 2 relay at the annual jr. high invite last Saturday. Anden had received the baton from teammate Carson Reed who is just behind him.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

On a beautiful day, finally, for a track and field meet the ALAH Jr. High boys and girls team held their twenty-second ALAH JH Invite. The meet began in 2002, to the date as the first JH Invite which at the time was just Arthur JH was held on April 13, 2002. The meet began the first year the all weather track was put to use after it was put in in the summer of 2001.

The nice weather provided some really great results and each division had at least one record broken with seven new records in all. The ALAH seventh grade boys set one of those new records with Jase Kingery, Donovan Vanausdoll, Beau Green, and Bentley Hutson running a 4:07.56 in the 4 X 4 relay to break Stew-Stras’s record from 2005 of 4:13.7.

Record breaking wasn’t the only highlight for the Knights seventh grade boys as they also came away with the championship for their division scoring 105 points to runners up Villa Grove’s 89.

The top three places in each event earned medals and the seventh graders took home medals in ten of the thirteen events in the meet. Earning medals were Beau Green who was first in the 800 meters in a PR time of 2:21.85 and the 1600 in another PR of 5:14.33. Donovan Vanausdoll was also a double winner taking first in the shot put with a toss of 36’ 2” and in the discus with a throw of 109’. Jase Kingery was the other individual winner with a first place finish in the 110 meter hurdles in 19.71 seconds.

Other medalists for the seventh grade were Bentley Hutson with a second in the 400 with a PR of 59.28 and third in the 100 at 13.46. Colton Snyder also had second and third place finishes in the 1600 at a PR of 5:23.05 and the 800 with a PR time of 2:32.72 respectively. The other medals earned were by the 4 X 2 relay team of Vanausdoll, Kingery, Abel Lat, and Hutson finished second in 1:53.53.

With only four boys competing on Saturday, the eighth grade boys did an amazing job scoring 44 points to finish in fourth place in the team standings. Medalist for the eighth grade were Faemus Davison, first in the 200 with a PR time of 25.66 and second in the 100 at 12.92. Alex Olivero was another double medalist taking second in the shot put with a toss of 39’ 4.75and with a throw in the discus of 104’ 10” for third place. All four of the eighth grade boys, Davison, Olivero, Anden Berry and Carson Reed picked up medals for their third place finish in the 4 X 2 relay with a time of 1:50.89.

Other results for the eighth grade were Carson Reed taking fifth in the 200 at 27.13 and Anden Berry ran a PR of 1:10.50 in the 400. Two sixth graders, Artemis Conlin who ran the 400 in 1:20. 67 and Brodie Carter who ran the 1600 in 6:20. 87, stepped up to run in the eighth grade division and although they didn’t score they gained some valuable experience.

On the ALAH girls side of the meet was an interesting juxtaposition, the seventh grade finished in eighth place and the eighth grade finished in seventh place in the team standings.

Medalists for the seventh grade girls were Laila Sanchez took second in the discus with a PR of 68’ 7”; Zoey Mendoza was third in the high jump at 4’ 4” and the 4 X 2 relay of Macy Boddy, Sanchez, Mendoza and Gwen Herring was third at 2”06.13. Eighth grade medalists were Ella

Oye in the 1600 wher she finished third in a time of 6:51.26 and the 4 X 2 relay of Norma Mendoza, Jillian Marner, Keely Simpson and Sophia Johnson who ran 2:04.99 to finish third.

Other ALAH results with places, times and distances are listed below.

7th Grade Boys:

110 M Hurdles: Greyson Yoder, 22.99

100M: Anthony Graham, 14.77

200M: Abel Lat, 30.18; Anthony Graham,30.29, PR

400M: Jase Kingery 1:06.73, PR

4 X 1 Relay: Anthony Graham, Colton Snyder, Brian Hadley, Greyson Yoder, 5, 1:00.78

Shot Put: Dustin Snyder 19’ 11.5”

Discus: Dustin Snyder, 47’ 10”

High Jump: Beau Green, 4’ 6”; Brodie Carter 4’ 0”

Long Jump: Abel Lat 13’ 11.5”, PR; Greyson Yoder, 12’ 10”, PR;

7th Grade Girls:

100M: Macy Boddy, 14.54; Laila Sanchez, 15.58

200M: Macy Boddy, 4, 29.82, PR; Zoey Mendoza, 31.28

400M: Cassie Olivero, 1:24.31, PR

800M: Gwen Herring, 6, 3:02.13

1600M: Gwen Herring, 5, 6:39.85

100 M Hurdles: Gwen Herring, 4, 20.37

8th Grade Girls:

100M: Norma Mendoza, 5, 14.83; Keely Simpson, 19.68

200M: Norma Mendoza, 5, 30.38, PR

400M: Jillian Marner, 1:24.46, PR

800M: Ella Oye, 5, 3:05.59

4 X 4 Relay: 4, Norma Mendoza, Jillian Marner, Ella Oye, Sophia Johnson, 5:12.81

For the past two weeks the ALAH high school and jr. high track and field teams have hosted their annual invites which are 51 and 22 year ongoing respectively. Both are fund raisers for the programs and can not held without lots of fantastic help. A few shoutouts are in order. The jr. high Knights would like to thank Athletic Director Nathan Seal for all his work getting ready for the meet, Bruce Weiman for his excellent job of starting all the running events, Coach Matt Thomas for his great announcing skills, the clerks for the JH Invite, Josh Stack, Derik Eaton and Rusty Ragon, Coach Ryan Jefferson his help wherever needed, the high school students who gave their time to help in any way, concession stand workers, food trucks, t-shirt sales for each invite, the other schools for attending and providing such good competition, the other school’s coaches who run the field events and help with exchange zones for relays, the parents and all the fans for their support. And last but not least a special thanks to the JH coaching staff, Boys Head Coach Don McCarthy, Girls Head Coach Bryton Ragon, Assistant Coaches Mike Haste and Austin Romine and Volunteer Coach Faezeh Parsa.