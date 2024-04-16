Arthur ‘raises the roof’ for Legacy of Love

RAISE THE ROOF BENEFIT. The Arthur Legacy of Love Foundation held its first dinner/auction benefit at the Otto Center last Friday night. The chicken dinner served 800 people and was completely sold out. Auction items included a 5-piece bedroom suite which brought $5,000, St. Louis Cardinal tickets went for $950, Illini football tickets sold for $500, a pecan brought $500, and a peanut butter pie and strawberry pie each went for $300.
The Arthur Legacy of Love Foundation sponsored a Raise the Roof Benefit Supper and Auction on Friday, April 12, at the Otto Center. According to organizers the first-time event grossed $80,000.00 with some expenses still outstanding.
Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.