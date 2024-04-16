Cerro Gordo Bement Jr. High Bulldogs Compete at Annual ALAH JH Invite

CGB Bulldog seventh graders Maci Mills, left and Maggie Petty race each other at the end of the 400 meters at the ALAH JH Invite on April 13. They would place fourth and fifth respectively with Maci running a PR of 1:10.33 with Maggie right behind her at 1:10.9.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo Bement jr. high track and field teams competed at the twenty-second ALAH JH Invite on Saturday, April 13. It was finally a beautiful day for a meet and setting new personal records and the Bulldogs had 35 of those across all four divisions.

In the team standings the seventh grade girls scored the highest finish at third in their division. The eighth grade girls were fifth while the eighth grade boys were fifth and the seventh grade boys tied for ninth.

The top three places in each event earned medals. The seventh grade girls earned medals in four events and the eighth grade girls earned medals in three. The seventh grade 4 X 2 relay of Sophia Ferguson, Maci Mills, Avery Stoerger, and Maggie Petty took first place with a time of 2:02.24. Earning second for the seventh grade girls was the 4 X 4 relay of Ferguson, Hill, Mills and Petty in a time of 4:57.26. Avery Stoerger got a medal for her second place in the high jump with a PR jump of 4’ 6”. Sarah Hill picked up a third place medal in the 1600 with a PR time of 6:11.62. The eight grade girls’ medalists were Madisen Callaway with a first in the 1600 in 6:25.25, Addison Frantz took second in the 100 meter hurdles in a PR of 19.40, and the eighth grade 4 X 4 finished third at 5:08.9. Members of that relay were Lauren Hill, Darby Walther, Avery Stoerger, and Madelyn Somers.

The eighth grade boys picked up medals in two events, Silas Olson was third in the 800 meters with a PR time of 2:38.77 and Colton Piraino, Knox Shackelford, Lucas Fuson, and Olson ran to a third place finish in the 4 X 4 relay with a time of 4:33.27.

Other CGB results with places, times and distances were:

7th Grade Girls:

100M: Maggie Petty, 4, 14.38, PR; Brynnan Stinson-Sheets, 15.59

200M: Sophia Ferguson, 5, 30.27, PR; Avery Stoerger, 31.80, PR

400M: Maci Mills, 4, 1:10.33, PR; Maggie Petty, 5, 1:10,90, PR

800M: Sarah Hill, 5, 2:58.25, PR; Maddy Willard, 3:09.71, PR

1600M: Darby Walther, 6, 6:40.68, PR

100M Hurdles: Maddy Willard, 21.22, PR

4 X 1 Relay: 6, Lauren Hill, Olivia Sullivan, Scarlet Eustice, Brynnan Stinson-Sheets, 1:02.37

Shot Put: Brynnan Stinson-Sheets, 17’ 1.5”, PR; Scarlet Eustice, 15’ 4.75”

Discus: Scarlet Eustice, 40’ 8”, PR, Makenzie Kendall, 31’ 10”

Long Jump: Sophia Ferguson, 12’ 5.5”; Maci Mills, 10’ 7”

8th Grade Girls:

100M: Madelyn Somers, 15.59, PR; Grace Earls, 15.86, PR

200M: Grace Earls, 33.36, PR; Brooklyn Dupont, 35.11

400M: Madisen Callaway, 4, 1:12.64

800M: Madisen Callaway,4, 3:00.64; Marley Bone, 3”10.37, PR

1600M: Autumn Gant, 7:57.19

4 X 1 Relay: 5, Addison Frantz, Grace Earls, Marley Bone, Alissa Johnson

4 X 2 Relay: 4, Brooklyn Dupont, Sarah Hill, Madelyn Somers, Madisen Callaway, 2:07.58

Shot Put: Brielle Puckett, 6, 23’ 10.5”, PR; Alissa Johnson, 16’ 2.25”, PR

Discus: Brielle Puckett, 46’ 6”; Chesney Thornton, 42’ 11”, PR

Long Jump: Brooklyn Dupont, 10’ 7.75”, PR

7th Grade Boys:

100M: Bentley Funkhouser, 15.88, PR

200M: Bentley Funkhouser, 34.42

400M: Tristen Skowronski, 1:10.21, PR

800M: Tristen Skowronski, 2:40.00, PR; Clark Foss, 2:56.95, PR

1600M: Clark Foss, 6:28.90, PR

8th Grade Boys:

100M: David Bates, 14.23, PR

200M: David Bates, 30.88, PR

400M: Colton Piraino 1:05.53, PR

800M: Lucas Fuson, 6, 2:47.83, PR

1600M: Silas Olson, 5, 5:50.29, PR; Knox Shackelford, 6, 6:12.09

110M Hurdles: Jaxon Lehew, 5, 20.74

4 X 1 Relay: Jaxon Lehew, Clark Ryder, Bentley Funkhouser, Colton Piraino, 1:01.01

4 X 2 Relay: 6, David Bates, Jacob Henderson, Lucas Fuson, Ethan Long 1:59.52

Shot Put: Jacob Henderson, 29’ 5”; Wesley Taylor, 28’ 11.5”, PR

Discus: Wesley Taylor, 62’ 9”, PR; Jacob Henderson, 62’ 7”

High Jump: David Bates, 5, 4’ 6”, PR

Long Jump: Lucas Fuson, 15’ 1”, PR