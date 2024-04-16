Cerro Gordo CUSD uses funds from ADM Cares Grants to teach students about agriculture

Cody Edwards and Jazlyn Howell are pictured in Megan Meade’s Agriculture class caring for chicks that they hatched in cooperation with the elementary school students in Cerro Gordo.

ADM has approved a $10,000 grant for Cerro Gordo CUSD #100 called Growing Potential.

This grant follows a $15,000 ADM grant called Hatching Potential that the district was awarded in 2023.

With funds from the Hatching Potential grant all K-12 students had the opportunity to learn about the life cycle of chickens. All elementary school classes were equipped with incubators and each class was able to hatch their own eggs.

Cerro Gordo High School FFA students now raise chickens, ducks, and turkeys at school in the new chicken coop and fenced in chicken run.

The Growing Potential grant funds will be used to equip the Cerro Gordo High School greenhouse with yearlong electrical capabilities.

It will also be used to build raised garden plots and teach students about growing a sustainable food system.

During the 2024-2025 school year, Cerro Gordo students will be harvesting eggs, fruits, and vegetables through the funds that ADM Cares Grants have provided.