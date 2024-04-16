CGB SOFTBALL VS ALAH By Editor | April 16, 2024 | 0 CGB’s first baseman, junior Reese Peters tags out the Knights runner, Madison Schweighart for the last out of ALAH’s half of the sixth inning. Reese had one of the two hits by the Lady Broncos in the game that they dropped 10-0. Posted in News Highlights - Record Herald News, Sports - Record Herald News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Cerro Gordo CUSD uses funds from ADM Cares Grants to teach students about agriculture April 16, 2024 | No Comments » SMITH RECEIVES RECOGNITION FOR YEARS OF SERVICE. April 16, 2024 | No Comments » ALAH Jr. High Track and Field Teams Host Triangular with Arcola and Villa Grove April 16, 2024 | No Comments » ALAH Knights Seventh Grade Boys – ALAH JH Invite Champions April 16, 2024 | No Comments » Cerro Gordo Bement Jr. High Bulldogs Compete at Annual ALAH JH Invite April 16, 2024 | No Comments »