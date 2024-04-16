 Skip to content

CGB SOFTBALL VS ALAH

CGB’s first baseman, junior Reese Peters tags out the Knights runner, Madison Schweighart for the last out of ALAH’s half of the sixth inning. Reese had one of the two hits by the Lady Broncos in the game that they dropped 10-0.

