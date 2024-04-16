Eighth Grade Stem Class Prepares For Nationals

By JODY SHONWILER

Staff Writer

At the April 10 Bement school board meeting, Middle/High School Principal Doug Kepley reported that plans for the upcoming national Kidwind competition have been completed. Eight students will be traveling to Minneapolis on May 7 with their turbine projects to compete with students from around the country. They qualified for this event on February 14 at the regional competition in Bloomington. There, they received 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place to qualify for the national competition.

Mr. Kepley reported that the cost of the trip has been fully funded by various businesses and individuals who generously donated to the cause. Mr. Kepley praised the community for their willingness to help.

He and two other staff members will be traveling with the students. A few parents will chaperone as well. The school is excited for these students to experience this opportunity.

In regard to the Reunification Drill, Superintendent Vogt praised all the emergency personnel, staff members, parents, and everyone involved in making the drill a success. Twenty agencies and the entire staff and students participated in the drill on March 27. The purpose of the drill is to have a plan in place in the event of an emergency so that parents can be reunited with their child/children. Bement is one of just a few districts that have taken this step in the process. The board praised Superintendent Vogt for all the hard work involved and with coordinating so many agencies to make the drill a success.

Informational items include:

April 19: Middle School Dance at CG

April 26: Preschool and Kindergarten Screenings

April 27: Promenade/Prom/After Prom

May 1: Fine Arts Show and Grades 4-12 Spring Concert

May 6-10: Staff Appreciation Week

May 7: High School Honors Night

May 8: BOE Meeting, 6:30

In reports to the board, Mr. Kepley gave the board his update on the Kidwind trip. He also announced that Caroline Hill and Skye Tieman have been selected for the LPC Principal Award for Bement. They were selected for their participation in conference extracurricular activities representing our school in a positive manner and academics. They will attend a meal and ceremony with all LPC schools on April 24th at the Kaskaskia Country Club.

Middle School Students of the Quarter were:

6th-Ryan Humphrey

7th-Avery Stoerger

8th-Drew Larimore

High School Student of the Quarter was Brayden Strack.

In other news, six students have applied for the ECCA at Parkland.

Upcoming Events:

April 17: Science Testing (11th)

April 18: Kirby Health Club (HS)

April 22: Dedicated in Memory of Steph Shonkwiler, Prom Promise (D/W, CG, Bement) 1:00

April 26: 8th Grade Trade Up (Industrial Technology)

April 26: NHS Tree Planting

April 30: FCCLA Field Trip

May 1: MS Breakout-Baseball Game in Normal

May 1: Fine Arts Award Show; 5:00 Art Show, 6:00 3-5 Drumming Bulldogs/4 Recorders/5/6 Beginning Band; 7:00 MS/HS Choir and Band

May 1: SVCEO Trade Show

May 2: Drivers Ed Field Trip

May 3: IT Club Cookout

May 4: CG Prom

May 4-8: Kidwind (Minneapolis MN)

May 8: Spring Concert in CG

May 10/13: Senior Exams

May 14: Senior Day

May 15: Exam Day (9-11)

May 16: Exam Day 2 (9-11)

May 16: 8th Grade Honors Night 7:00

May 17: Teacher Institute

May 17: High School Graduation 7:00

May 17: Parade of Graduates 8:00

Elementary School

Principal/AD Report

April 8-April 30: PTO Dawg Walk Fundraiser Collection

April 25: Classroom and Group Picture

April 30: Dawg Walk Forms Due

May 6-10: Teacher Appreciation Week

May 15: Allerton Park Day (4thGrade)

May 16: Fun Day/Dawg Walk/Bounce House/Dunk Tank

May 16: Last Student Attendance Day/8th Grade Graduation

Superintendent’s Report

Reunification Drill Follow-Up

BEA/BOE Collective Bargaining Agreement

IHSA/IESA Membership

Ceiling Repair Progress

Physical and Immunization Deadline

Action Items:

• The board approved the proposed BEA/BOE Collective Bargaining Agreement for the 2024-2026 school years.

• The board approved Bement CUSD #5’s membership in the IHSA for the 2024-2025 school year.

• The board approved Bement CUSD #5’s membership in the IESA for the 2024-2025 school year.

• The board approved the hiring of Madison Donsbach as a 5th grade teacher starting with the 2024-2025 school year.

• The board approved the hiring of Tammy Nelsen as a High School Guidance Counselor teacher starting with the 2024-2025 school year.

The board approved the hiring of the following extra-curricular positions:

• HS XC-James Callaway

• JH XC-Megan Howell

• HS/JH XC assistant-Bart Hill

• HS/JH XC volunteer-John Strack

• JH baseball-open

• JH baseball assistant-open

• JH Softball-Monica Hall

• JH Softball Assistant-Allen Helms

• JH Girls Basketball-Jason Navratil

• JH Girls Basketball Assistant-Jared Schonert

• JH Boys Basketball-Monica Hall

• JH Boys Basketball Assistant-Brayden Snyder

• JH Cheerleading-Jo Navratil

• JH Volleyball-Lindsey Petty

• JH Volleyball Assistant-Haley Witts

• The board approved the hiring of Tamara Walker as the school treasurer.