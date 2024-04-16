ERBA scholarships available

The Embarras River Basin Agency, Inc. (ERBA), in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, will have scholarships available for income eligible individuals who want to attend college this fall. ERBA serves nine counties: Clark, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Jasper, Lawrence and Richland. A limited number of $500 scholarships will be awarded in each of these counties.

