THE ALAH KNIGHTS WON the seventh grade boys division at the annual ALAH JH Invite on Saturday, April 13. The boys scored 105 points to top runners up Villa Grove who had 89. Pictured here with their trophy from left to right are Head Coach Don McCarthy, Dustin Snyder, Greyson Yoder, Colton Snyder, Jase Kingery, Bentley Hutson, Brian Hadley, Donovan Vanausdoll, Beau Green, Assistant Coach Mike Haste and Artemis Conlin.