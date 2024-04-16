MTZ girls soccer battles and defeats the Trojans

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls soccer team battled and defeated the Trojans 5-3 in its lone match last week.

Four minutes into the match, Paityn Koester made Ally Logsdon pay for being off her line. Koester shot the ball from past 18-yards out and netted the goal to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

The Trojans responded 18 minutes later when Ella Garrett netted her first goal of the match to tie it at 1-1.

The Braves regained their lead five minutes later. Maddie Kendall laid off a pass to Kendall Allen. Allen buried the shot into the low left-corner of the net to give the Braves a 2-1 lead.

Five minutes later, Garrett tied the game 2-2 which continued into halftime.

The Braves then switched around their lineup and put McKenzie Krieger at the very top. Four minutes into the half, it worked for the Braves. Krieger took a touch left and made Logsdon pay once again, netting the goal to give the Braves a 3-2 lead.

Logsdon continued to make saves for the Trojans and ended the match with 14 saves. At the 29 minute mark, Krieger got open on the breakaway and netted the goal right under Logdson’s outstretched arms to give the Braves a 4-2 lead.

Garrett narrowed the Braves’ lead to 4-3 when she finished off her hat trick with 26 minutes left in the match. The Braves held on to win 5-3 after Allen netted her second goal of the match off a miscue.

“I told the girls I thought we competed and we battled. It was a physical game, so we were pleased with the effort,” Head coach Jonathan Moore said. “We bounced back, when we gave up goals, I thought we answered. And so we’d love to see them answering and just continue to compete in the battle. I just made a slight adjustment, half time putting Kenzie up there, because I thought with her speed and her skills that she was gonna give that high line and that goalie playing high a lot of trouble.”

The Braves improved to 7-5 overall and 2-1 in Apollo Conference play. The Braves will face Mattoon and Mahomet-Seymour.

“This following week is gonna be our big one, so we do need some rest,” Coach Moore said. “We need to heal some nagging injuries and continue to get a bunch of touches at our feet and practice and just be ready to go for two good Apollo teams.”