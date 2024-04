By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola senior Aiden Weaver had a great night and so did his teammates collecting 21-medals at the 17-team Monticello Sage Invite this past Friday. The Warriors were the unofficial winner in the team race as well in the individual event that does not keep team scores. Coach Ryan Hornaday’s squad would have outdistanced their nearest competition by 27-points.

