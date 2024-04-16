 Skip to content

VILLA GROVE SPORTS WRAP

Boy’s Track and Field

Run 9th at Salt Fork Invite

Finish 11th at Monticello Invitational

Girl’s Track and Field

Finish 6th at Salt Fork

12th place finish at Unity Invitational

Baseball

Routed by Redskins

Softball

Tame Redskins

JH Track and Field

7th grade boys finish 2nd at ALAH triangular

8th grade boys earn top spot at ALAH triangular

7th grade girls win ALAH meet

8th grade squad finishes 3rd at ALAH

7th grade boys finish 2nd at ALAH invitational

8th grade boys win ALAH invitational

7th grade girls run 6th

8th grade girls finish 9th

