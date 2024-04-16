| logout
VILLA GROVE SPORTS WRAP
Boy’s Track and Field
Run 9th at Salt Fork Invite
Finish 11th at Monticello Invitational
Girl’s Track and Field
Finish 6th at Salt Fork
12th place finish at Unity Invitational
Baseball
Routed by Redskins
Softball
Tame Redskins
JH Track and Field
7th grade boys finish 2nd at ALAH triangular
8th grade boys earn top spot at ALAH triangular
7th grade girls win ALAH meet
8th grade squad finishes 3rd at ALAH
7th grade boys finish 2nd at ALAH invitational
8th grade boys win ALAH invitational
7th grade girls run 6th
8th grade girls finish 9th
