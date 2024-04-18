Rochelle Ellen Boyd, 84, of Lovington, passed away 12:05 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2024, at The Arthur Home.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the services Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Lovington Volunteer Fire Department.

Rochelle was born June 19, 1939, in Decatur; the daughter of Charles R. and Rachel Nellie (Murphy) Taylor. She married Richard W. “Ike” Boyd on September 14, 1957, in Lovington. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2011. She taught Dental Assisting at Lakeland College for 25 years and was Co-Owner of Boyd’s Bus Service. Rochelle loved playing cards, dancing with her husband Ike, traveling and singing. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart.

She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Diana) Boyd of Saint Martin, Caribbean, Julie Kinert of Lovington and Jamison (Brandi) Boyd of Tuscola; sisters, Karen (Gary) McCoy of The Villages, FL, Marsha Schwartz of Pass Christian, MS, and Kathy (Kent) Schwerin of Flanagan; grandchildren, Nick (Candice) Boyd, Lauren (Craig) Kinert, Wyatt (Amanda) Ciszkowski, Tim (Rhi) Wickens, Rick (Makenzie) Boyd, Josiah (Bailee) Kinert, Makenna Boyd, Maddy Boyd and Declan Boyd. Rochelle is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and 7 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son-in-law, Dave Kinert and brother-in-law, John Schwartz.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com