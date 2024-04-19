Sheila Barnes

Sheila Ann Barnes, 76, of Tuscola, formerly of Arcola, passed away peacefully at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital at 7:52 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024 with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Homer Dale and Lorine Conner, and two brothers; Mike Conner & Dale Conner.

She is survived by Ronnie (Trish) Floyd of Camargo, Il, Robert (Jada) Floyd of Newman, Il, Brian (Brandy) Barnes of Tuscola, Il, two siblings; Jerry Conner of Camargo, Il and Linda Stabler of Carrollton, GA, eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and her partner; Larry Russell of Newman, Il.

Sheila dedicated her career to helping people in need working for the Embarrass River Basin agency for 18 years. Her desire to help people was always at the forefront of her life. She always went above and beyond for anyone that crossed paths with her. If you had the pleasure of knowing her then you were truly blessed.

Family was the centerpiece of Sheila’s life, providing her with immense joy. Her fun-loving spirit and good sense of humor brought laughter and warmth to everyone she encountered.

She loved talking on the phone with her family every day. She never missed a call from anyone no matter what time of day or if she was on another call, she always answered.

She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, watching her favorite TV show CSI, reading books, shopping, & traveling. She was an avid Alabama football fan, and her dedication to the team truly ran through her veins. Her loyalty and deep seated love for the team was unmatched by anyone. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Sheila will be missed by many.

ROLL TIDE

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall located at 698 S. Sycamore, Villa Grove.