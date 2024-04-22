OPERATION PROM PROMISE PROGRAM AT BEMENT HIGH SCHOOL TODAY (APRIL 22)

Bement High School is hosting Operation Prom Promise at Bement High School on Monday, April 22 at 1:00 PM to raise awareness about the dangers of teenage drinking and driving.

Cerro Gordo and Deland-Weldon High School students will attend the event with Bement High School students.

A mock crash involving students from all 3 schools will vividly depict the consequences of driving under the influence.

South Champaign street will be closed from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM to accommodate emergency response vehicles like fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, and helicopters.

The event seeks to educate students about the devastating impact of drunk driving on individuals and families.

Sponsored by OSF Healthcare and ThinkFirst, the event honors Stephanie Shonkwiler’s memory for the work she did to bring this event to our community over the years.