Ruth Ann Lowder passed away on March 16, 2024, in the presence of her loving family. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends, church, and community.

A service will be held at 12:00 PM (noon) on Sunday, April 28, 2024 at Vine Street Christian Church in Arthur, IL.

In Ruth’s honor, donations may be made to Vine Street Christian Church and Centennial Christian Church in Bloomington, IL.

The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.