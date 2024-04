ALAH SENIOR PROM COURT. “Shining Just for You” is the theme for the 2024 Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Junior-Senior prom to be held Saturday, May 4 at Penn Station. The coronation at 8:15 p.m. is open to the public. Pictured are Prom Court students (first row) Landon Waldrop and Lucy Wilber, (second row) Garret Casteel and Brooklyn Matheny, (third row) Connor Nettles and Kaylee Thompson and (fourth row) Hunter Grant and Claire Seal.