ALAH softball tops Tri-County 9-3, now 5-1 in LPC

ALAH right fielder Karaline Vanausdoll crosses home plate with the winning run in the exciting finish of the Knights home game with Blue Ridge on Monday, April 15. ALAH had a 6-4 lead going into the seventh but the visiting Knights scored two runs after two outs to tie the game. But Anna Rawlins sent the home crowd home happy when she got a hit that drove Karaline in for the 7-6 win.

By MIKE MONAHAN

ST. JOSEPH – Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s softball team remained in the hunt for a Lincoln Prairie Conference title with a 9-3 win over Tri-County last Thursday. The Knights are 5-1 in the LPC, good for fourth place.

ALAH lost to Paris 8-7 on April 16 and fell to St. Joseph-Ogden, the No.24 team in Class 2A in the April 14 Illinois Softball Coaches Association rankings,. 13-1 in five innings.

The Knights entered Monday’s game at 11-10 overall. They were at the No. 25 Class 1A team, Villa Grove Monday and at Mattoon, a Class 3A school, Tuesday.

St. Joseph-Ogden 13,

ALAH 1, five innings

St. Joseph-Ogden proved to be too much for ALAH as they scored at least three runs in every inning en route to the 12-run five inning win.

Karaline Vanausdoll, Alayna Plank, London Dugan and Maddison Schweighart had the four hits for the Knights.

ALAH 9, Tri-County 3

The Knights only trailed once, 1-0 after the first half inning. The game was deadlocked at three after an inning and a half when ALAH took the lead for good with a run in the second as they scored the last six runs of the game.

In the second with one out Mackenzie Condill doubled to left, stole third and scored on a ground out by Vanausdoll. A run in the third when Sophia Monts singled and with one out Plank and Dugan singled to load the bases for Schweighart, who drove in a run the hard way, by being hit by a pitch.

Vanausdoll was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Anna Rawlings was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Schweighart picked up the win allowing eighth hits and three runs with four strikeouts and two walks.

Paris 8, ALAH 7, 8 innings

After a six-run second inning things looked good for Arthur as they led 7-3. However, Paris cut the deficit in half with two in the third and tied it with two in the sixth before scoring the winning run in the eighth.

Arthur had a chance to tie the game as Layla Deel led off the eighth with a double, but a fly out and a game-ending double play ended the game.

The Knights also had a chance in the sixth when with two outs Rawlings and Plank singled, but a strikeout ended the threat.

Schweighart was the tough luck loser as she allowed only three earned runs. She allowed nine hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

Condill and Rawlings were both 3-for-5 for ALAH.

Saturday’s game

ALAH 000 01–1-4-2

St. Joseph-Ogden 343 3x–13-16-0

Losing pitcher: Madison Schweighart (8-7) 4 innings, 16 hits, 13 runs, 9 earned, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks

ALAH: Karlaline Vanausdoll 1-for-2; Alayna Plank 1-for-2, double,run; London Dugan 1-for-2; Schweighart 1-for-2, double, RBI;

Thursday’s game

Tri-County 120 000 0–3-8-0

ALAH 311 220 x–9-15-1

Schweighart (8-6) 7 innings, 8 hits, 3 runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Mackenzie Condill 1-for-3, double,stolen base, run; Vanausdoll 2-for-3, double, stolen base, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Layla Deel 1-for-4; Sophia Monts 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Anna Rawlings 2-for-4, stolen base,2 runs, 2 RBIs; Alaya Plank 3-for-3, RBI; Dugan 2-for-4, RBI;

Schweighart 1-for-2, run, RBI; Langsten Klay run

April 16 game

Paris 302 002 01–8-9-1

ALAH 160 000 00–7-13-5

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (7-6) 8 innings, 9 hits, 8 runs, 3 earned, 4 strikeouts, 4 walks

ALAH: Condill 3-for-5, double, run, RBI; Vanausdoll run; Deel 2-for-5 double,2 runs, 2 RBIs; Monts 2-for-4, run, RBI; Rawlings 3-for-5, 2 RBIs; Plank 1-for-4; Schweighart 1-for-3 double; Maggie Benedict 1-for-3, run

April 15 game

Blue Ridge 103 000 2–6-4-3

ALAH 001 050 1–7-7-6

Winning pitcher: Schweighart (7-5) 7 innings, 4 hits, 6 runs, 0 earned, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks

ALAH: Condill 3-for-4, double, triple, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Vanausdoll 1-for-2, stolen base, 2 runs; Deel run, RBI; Monts RBI; Rawlings 3-for-4, 2 RBIs; Dugan run

April 13 games at Tuscola

Oakwood 012 12–6-11-5

ALAH 010 25–8-7-2

Winning pitcher: Schweighart (6-5) 5 innings, 11 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 7 strikeouts, 0 walks

ALAH: Condill stolen base, run; Monts 3-for-4, double, triple, 3 RBIs; Rawlings stolen base, run; Plank 1-for-2, stolen base, 3 runs; Schweighart RBI; Vanausdoll 2-for-3, stolen base, run; Dugan run, 2 RBIs; Reece Oye 1-for-3, run

Marshall 100 23–6-7-0

ALAH 000 00 –0-2-0

Losing pitcher: Deel (1-1) 4 innings, 5 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. Relief: Schweighart 1 inning, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 earned, 1 strikeout, 0 walks

ALAH: Condill 1-for-2; Monts 1-for-2 stolen base

ALAH 000 000 –0-1-5

Coal City 104 30–8-9-0

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (5-5) 5 innings, 9 hits, 8 runs, 2 earned, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Monts 1-for-3

April 10 at Tuscola

ALAH 70–7-4-2

Tuscola 21x–3-4-2

Winning pitcher: Schweighart (5-4) 1 ⅓ innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 strikeout, 0 walks

ALAH: Condill run; Deel 1-for-2, RBI; Monts 1-for-2, run; Rawlings 2-for-2, double, stolen base, run, 2 RBIs; Plank run; Vanausdoll run; Dugan run; Oye run, RBI

April 9 at Sullivan

ALAH 003 214–10-15-1

Sullivan 000 000 0–0-2-1

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (4-4) 6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks

ALAH: Condill 2-for-3, double, triple, 3 runs, RBI; Monts 3-for-4, triple, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Rawlings 2-for-4, run, RBI; Plank 2-for-4, triple, 2 runs; Vanausdoll 1-for-4, stolen base, run, 2 RBIs; Dugan 3-for-4, stolen base, 2 RBIs; Schweighart 1-for-2; Oye 1-for-3,triple, run: Deel stolen base

April 8 at Cerro Gordo

ALAH 700 003–10-11-0

CGB 000 000–0-2-4

Winning pitcher: Schweighart (4-3) 6 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk

ALAH: Condill 2-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Rawlings 1-for-2, run; Danaysha Stutzman 2-for-2, run; Plank 2-for-4, run, RBI; Monts 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Dugan 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Schweighart run, RBI; Oye RBI; Klay run, RBI