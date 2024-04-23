CG CUSD School Board, CG Education Association approve agreement

The Cerro Gordo CUSD #100 School Board approved an agreement with the Cerro Gordo Education Association on a new four year contract at the April 17, 2024 regular board meeting.

Negotiations concluded on March 19 and the agreement was ratified by the CGEA on April 4.

The negotiations team met three times using an Interest-Based Bargaining approach.

The new contract raises base pay for teachers by 3.5%, 4%, 5%, and 5% for each year, moving the starting pay for teachers from $41,400 to $49,131 over the life of the contract. Teachers will see an average salary increase of 5.19% over the course of the four year contract. A loyalty bonus of $500 after 10 years and $1,000 after 20 years of teaching in the district was also created.

The Board and CGEA also agreed to increases in health insurance contributions in all four contract years, increases in stipends for coaches and sponsors, and an increase in pay for teachers who substitute teach within the district. A new stipend was created for High School Indoor Co-ed Track and the district will implement a paid teacher mentoring program. The district also increased tuition reimbursement for teachers to $175 per credit hour. The new contract will commence on the first day of the 2024-2025 school year and will run through the 2027-2028 school year.