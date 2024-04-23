DiAnne Lynch By Editor | April 23, 2024 | 0 DiAnne Lynch died on Sunday, December 17, 2023. She was born November 29, 1957. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12–4 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Tuscola Moose Lodge, 807 E. Southline Rd., Tuscola. Posted in Obituaries - TCC Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts John Albin April 23, 2024 | No Comments » Sue Parker April 23, 2024 | No Comments » John Gilles April 23, 2024 | No Comments » Glen Stumeier April 23, 2024 | No Comments » Lowella Biddle April 23, 2024 | No Comments »