DiAnne Lynch

DiAnne Lynch died on Sunday, December 17, 2023. She was born November 29, 1957.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12–4 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the Tuscola Moose Lodge, 807 E. Southline Rd., Tuscola.

