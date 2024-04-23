Glen Stumeier

Glen E. Stumeier, 92, of Tuscola, passed away at 8:15 a.m., Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Rd., Tuscola, with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial with military graveside rites will be in the Lewis Cemetery, rural Tuscola. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the church.

Glen was born on July 31, 1931, in Tuscola, the son of Charles and Marie Cordts Stumeier. He married Janet D. Koger on August 5, 1962, in Tuscola. She survives. Also surviving are his sons, David (Michelle) Stumeier and Tim Stumeier, both of Tuscola; grandsons, Caleb (Rachel) Stumeier of Urbana and Ethan Stumeier of Champaign; great-grandson, Michael John Stumeier; sister, Waunetta Arnold of Lincoln; niece, Patty (Galen) Ochs; great-niece, Alyssa Ochs and her son, Ravi.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Rentschler; a niece; and several nephews.

Glen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and helped to build runways while stationed in Korea. He was a member of the VFW Post #10009 and the American Legion Post #27. Glen worked as a farmer for many years and was a member of the Douglas County Farm Bureau. He was a longtime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and loved spending time with his grandsons and great-grandson.

Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Lutheran Church. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.