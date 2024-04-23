High School Knights Track & Field-Boys Third, Girls-4th in Weather Shortened Tri-County Meet

ALAH sophomore Dalilah Mendoza goes over the last hurdle in the lead of her heat in the 100 meter hurdles at the Tri-County meet at Sullivan last week. Dalilah ran a 21.22 in the race.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The ALAH high school boys and girls track and field teams placed third and fourth respectively at the annual Tri-County meet held at Sullivan on Tuesday, April 16. Lightning and storms came into the area around 7:30 and the meet had to be cancelled before the 400 meter races were completed and the last five events were contested. Team scores were based on all five field events and seven track events.

The girls 4 X 8 relay once again earned first place points with Embrey Reardon, Lily Vanda, Ruby Burton, and Morgan Casteel running 11:14.15.

Scoring second place points were the other two relays that were completed, the 4 X 1 of Grace Romine, Skyler Vorck, Summer Melton, and Skyler Graham at 54.13 and the 4 X 2 of Romine, Vanda, Melton, and Graham at 1:55.52.

Other individual scorers were third place finishes by Cassidy Rohacs with a time of 18.51 in the 100 meter hurdles and Kimberly Krutsinger in the 3200 at 13:33.88.

Finishing the girls’ scoring were Krutsinger who took fifth in the 800 in a PR time of 2:46.05, Brookelynn Peeler was fifth and Skyler Vorck sixth in the triple jump with a PR jump of 29’ 10.75” and 29’ 4” respectively, and Alex Clark who also placed fifth in the shot put with a throw of 32’ 6.5”.

In the boys’ division, Jacob Tighe once again topped the shot put field with a toss of 49’ 0.25”. Brennon Hutson placed fifth in the 110 meter hurdles at 19.53, Cash Hale took fifth in the high jump at 5’ 7”, and Kamden Morfey posted the other individual points in the discus with a throw of 108’ 6” for fifth.

Just like the girls the boys scored in all three relays that were able to run. Cruz and Cash Hale, Easton Frederick, and Justin Schrock took second in the 4 X 2 at 1:37.24. Cruz, Frederick, Hutson, and Daylon Doggett finished third in the 4 X 1 at 46.25 and the 4 X 8 team of Mason Thomas, Cooper Shoemaker, Owen Herring, and Jesus Corona ran 10:33.04 for fifth place points.

Results for ALAH competitors with their times or distances:

Girls:

100M: Skyler Vorck, 14.96; Brookelynn Peeler, 15.00; Makenzie Miller, 15.85

800M: Embrey Reardon, 2:55.55, PR; Gracie Arnett, 3:14.20

100M Hurdles: Dalilah Mendoza, 21.22; Lilian Edwards 24.65

Shot Put: Addison Yeakel, 32’ 3.5”, PR; Sarah Rogers, 27’ 2.75”

Discus: Alex Clark, 79’ 1.75”; Addison Yeakel, 66’ 9”; Hannah Carter, 45’ 1.75”

High Jump: Cassidy Rohacs, 4’ 3.25”; Olivia Binion, 4’ 3.25”

Long Jump: Summer Melton, 14’ 3.75”; Cassidy Rohacs, 13’ 0.75”, PR; Kaylee Thompson, 12’ 9.5”

Triple Jump: Lily Vanda, 5, 27’ 10.25”; Kaylee Thompson, 6, 27’ 8.25”

Boys:

100M: Easton Frederick, 12.6; Daylon Doggett, 12.63; Mason Thomas, 13.87

800M: Cooper Shoemaker, 2:33.03, PR; Owen Herring, 2:45.71

1600M: Tristan Keagle, 8, 6”05.3, PR

Shot Put: Brayan Martinez, 35’ 0.5”; Kamden Morfey, 34’ 7.5”, PR

Discus: Kyler Stone, 98’ 3”; Brayan Martinez, 97’ 11”

High Jump: Cooper Shoemaker, 5’ 3”

Triple Jump: Daylon Doggett, 38’ 2”, PR; Cash Hale, 37’ 3.25”