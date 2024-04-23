Joann Vest 

“Tales of sex and murder.” That’s how Joann liked to describe her books. Jo Ann Gibbs Vest, known to her readers as Joanna Wayne, was a gifted storyteller who wrote more than 60 novels with Harlequin. For the past 30-plus years, Joann took us from alligator infested swamps to the dark alleys of New Orleans to the ranches of South Texas in search of danger, intrigue, and romance.

Jo Ann Vest was born Jo Ann Gibbs, the middle of nine children, to Dean Arlington and Mary Graham Gibbs of Shreveport, La., on March 9, 1941.

She is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Wayne Vest. Wayne was born in Tuscola. They were married almost 40 years. She is also survived by her son, Russell; and her daughter, Darlene; two grandchildren; two siblings; and countless stepchildren and grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews; a world of friends and fans who will miss her.

In her 20s, Joann taught Kindergarten and fell in love with teaching. In her 30s, she started taking classes at LSU Shreveport. She graduated summa cum laude with a degree in education and would go on to a receive her Masters + 30 with honors. She often joked that her only “B” was in art. She arrived to class one day to find a penny in her most recent work, and the professor remarked, “Oh look, you have an offer.”

In 1984, she married Wayne Vest, moved to New Orleans, and started a new life. Their first year of marriage, Joann and Wayne had season passes to the 1984 New Orleans World’s Fair. They rode the gondola over from Algiers several times a week to enjoy the music, the food, and the excitement. Joann particularly loved the Vatican exhibit and the German beer gardens where she and Wayne would dance the night away.

Joann continued working in the Jefferson Parish school system as a diagnostician and was loved by her students. She made great friends who were friends until the end. It is rumored that after her daughter’s bachelorette party, she and her friends (I won’t mention names … Elaine, Debbie, and Pat) took the limo and continued to party until the wee hours of the morning.

After retiring from the school system, Joann started writing and published her first book, Deep in the Bayou, in 1994. She continued to write into her 80s with her last book published in 2023. On Facebook she once posted, “Yay! I’ve been added to the RWA Honor Roll of best-selling authors. That’s a prestigious award in my world. I’m grateful and thrilled.” Joann received numerous notable awards including Romance Writer’s of America Ruby Award, North Louisiana Romance Writers Climbing Rose Award, and two Romantic Times Reviewers Choice Awards.

In 2004, Joann and Wayne moved to Montgomery, Texas, to beautiful Walden on Lake Conroe. Joann became an active member of the ladies’ golf group as much for the social activities as the golf. She did have the occasional great game and was not one to let a bad shot or a bad game bring her down. She often laughed about the tournament where she and her partner were in first place after the first day, and, after the second day, they were DAL (dead ass last). I believe the term is from horse racing, but equally applies to golf.

If you were lucky enough to know her, you know that she had a zest for life that was contagious. She lived up to her motto, “girls just wanna have fun!” She loved the Astros, LSU football, Saints games in the Dome, the beach, writer’s retreats, Harlequin conventions, crawfish boils, Christmas pops at the symphony, Hugh Jackman (whom she was once accused by her family of stalking, but seriously, who could blame her), Harry Connick Jr., talking politics, Diet Coke, and Snickers. She and Wayne could often be found on their patio overlooking Walden’s 7th green sharing a glass of wine with friends and neighbors.

In 1984, Joann took her first trip out of the U.S. to England where she spent a summer exploring and writing. From there, she knew she wanted to experience more of the world. She and Wayne cruised by riverboat through Europe and Russia, and traveled to Italy, Australia, Scotland, and Ireland. They went with friends to see the leaves change in Vermont, the falls in Niagara, golfed in Hawaii, walked on glaciers in Alaska, and hiked the Grand Canyon. They attended the Olympics in Atlanta and Los Angeles and the Olympic trials in Sacramento. If asked, “Do you want to go …?” the answer was always, “Yes!” without needing to know where.

Each November, Joann made her annual pilgrimage to Orange Beach to write, relax, golf, spend time with friends, celebrate Thanksgiving, and attend the annual songwriter’s convention. She’s credited, unofficially, with doubling the attendance at the convention by taking half of Walden with her.

While she enjoyed her professional and personal life, Joann always had time for family. She loved having the family together for the traditional holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter, and for other special occasions like Astros opening day and the first LSU football game of the season. Her lemon pies and tea cakes are legendary and will be part of family celebrations for years to come. Copies of her recipes were the most requested items at the news of her passing.

Joann was creative, intelligent, and gifted. She was filled with life, love, and laughter, and made everyone around her feel special. She will be dearly missed.

Joann passed away on March 25, 2024, at the age of 83.

In honor of her love of learning, Joann’s body was donated to science to support research and innovation so that others can live longer and healthier lives.