John Albin

John S. Albin, 95, of Newman, died on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on October 28, 1928, in Newman to Leonard B. and Grace H. (Harrington) Albin. He married Marjorie A. Albin on September 10, 1949, and spent 71 wonderful years together until her passing in September 2021.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Grace Albin; and one son, Marty Albin.

John is survived by two children, Perry (Cathy) Albin and David Albin; five grandchildren, Mariane (Will Breckenfeld) Albin, David M. Albin, Nancy Albin, Cori (Aaron) Richardson, and Andrew (Felicity) Albin; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way; and a very close family friend, Will Coolley.

John graduated from Newman High School in 1946. He was the captain of the football team his senior year and had an undefeated season. After high school he continued his education by attending Millikin University for two years and played for the Millikin football team. He transferred to the University of Illinois, where he was a member of the FarmHouse Fraternity and graduated Bronze Table and received a BS degree in Agriculture.

John was a farmer for over 50 years and was involved in agriculture all his life. John was honored as the News Gazette’s Farmer of the Year and received the Prairie Farmer Master Farmer award. He was the national president of the American Shropshire Sheep Association, president of the Illinois FBFM board for many years, and was elected to the Newman CUSD 303 school board for several years, where he served as president for part of his tenure. He also dedicated 30 years to Parkland College’s board as Board Chairman.

John and Marjorie founded Longview Capital Corporation in 1978, a multi-bank holding company focused on agriculture in rural areas. Beginning as one of the smallest banks in Illinois, it has grown to a financial institution with 17 locations through purchasing and branching. John and Marjorie were awarded the Cozad Entrepreneur of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award.

John attended Wesley Chapel Church all his life. He and Marjorie had a close circle of friends in the Newman area who enjoyed various activities like bridge club and going out dancing. John was a member of the Tri-City Country Club, where he and Marjorie enjoyed time spent with their friends. He was also a member of the U of I Foundation and was a loyal fan of the Illinois football team. John and Marjorie traveled to Mexico for many years enjoying the fruits of their labor.

A visitation will be held from 4–7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the Joines Funeral Home in Newman. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at Wesley Chapel Church with Steve Allen officiating; burial will follow at the Albin Cemetery. Joines Funeral Home (Newman) is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Wesley Chapel Church or the Albin Cemetery.