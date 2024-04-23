John Gilles

John Jacob Gilles, 84, of Tuscola, passed away on April 20, 2024, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

John was born on January 10, 1940, in rural Pesotum, to George W. and Cecelia E. (Reinhart) Gilles. On May 21, 1966, he married his love, Connie E. Johns, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in rural Pesotum. Together, they shared 57 years and 11 months of cherished memories.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Gilles; son, Darren (Misti) Gilles; daughter, Kendra (Jake) Wolf; and grandsons, Colin Gilles (25), Jake Gilles (19), Jackson Gilles (16), Rylan Wolf (15), and Ashton Wolf (13). He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and in-laws.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Elizabeth (Bill) Pellum, Rose Marie (Frank) Richardson, and William “Bill” Gilles.

John attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1958. He joined the Laborers Union in Champaign, where he worked as a skilled carpenter. A proud veteran, John served in the Illinois Army National Guard for 6 years. He later delivered fuel for Illini FS to local farmers and businesses. In January 1985, John and Connie ventured into the retail business, opening Gilles True Value Hardware in Villa Grove. Together, they built a successful partnership, dedicating themselves to serving their small-town community.

In his leisure time, John found joy in the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, and golfing, often accompanied by family and friends. An avid sports enthusiast, he passionately followed the Illini, the Bears, and the Cubs. However, his greatest delight was cheering on his grandsons at their various activities, proudly supporting the Blue Devils or Rockets attire depending on which grandson was playing that day. And of course, Illini orange on all game days.

John’s love for his family was unwavering. He always put their needs first. He loved spending time with his extended family, whether on vacations, reunions, or hunting and fishing trips. He and Connie formed lifelong friendships during winter trips to Florida. John held a special place in his heart for his community, Villa Grove schools, and his 1958 classmates. He was also warmly embraced by the Arcola Class of 1958, gaining many cherished friends. John will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend.

A devoted Catholic, John attended St. Mary’s, Forty Martyrs, and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He also attended Victory Church of Camargo with Connie most every Sunday.

He and Connie were lifetime members of Tri-City Country Club of Villa Grove, the Moose Lodge in Tuscola, Douglas County Ducks Unlimited, and Douglas County Pheasants Forever.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, at Joines Funeral Home in Villa Grove, from 2–5 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in rural Pesotum at 10 a.m. Monday, April 29.

Memorial donations may be made to the Villa Grove Alumni Association, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or donor’s choice.