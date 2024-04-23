MTZ school board approves changes to the 2024-2025 district handbook

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion school board met on Tuesday April 17 and approved the 2024-2025 Mt. Zion School District Handbook to be approved with changes as indicated in the attachment in the packet and that the Superintendent and designees are authorized to obligate up to 75% of the

Fiscal Year 2025 Budget for purchased services, supplies and capital outlay until the Fiscal 2025 District Budget is adopted.

There were two proposed changes to be made in the Mt. Zion School District The first change since the first reading is adding back the inadvertent omission of socks and shoes to the JH PE uniform on page 53. The second change on page 18 adds “school and community organizations” language to the Baccalaureate and Commencement section regarding allowed attire. The handbooks and calendars will only be printed and distributed upon request since the document is available electronically via the District website and online registration.

The summary of the Preliminary Budget for FY 2025 was attached and that the second step will be the board approves a tentative budget in August and the third dagger would be the final budget is approved at the September Meeting.

Highlights of the budget were split into four parts. The first curriculum which comprised staff salaries and retirement as contracted including new positions such as EL, dean of students and special education positions, technical and transfer academy opportunities for students, summer school and after school tutoring, supplies textbooks and materials for classrooms. Facilities included; general maintenance for facility needs including carpeting and pavement and improvement and maintenance as needed, HVAC upgrades, school bus and other facilities to maintain projects.

Professional development included continuing to provide funds for the professional development of staff. Technology included: update technology devices as needed, student assembler software and access to educational websites and programs.

The next school board meeting will be held on May 20 at 6:30 p.m.