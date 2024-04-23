MTZ village board announces water and sewer rate increases

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion Village Board met on April 15 and approved Reappointment and Confirmation of Dan Martini to the Mt. Zion Police Pension Board and Established and Approved a Fee Schedule for the Village of Mt. Zion.

The Village recently received its annual rate notice from the Decatur Sanitary District. They have increased their rates by 6% beginning in June. Their rate is a portion of the Village rate. With their increase and our annual inflation increase of 3% to our portion of the Village’s total rate, the end result is an overall increase of 4% for the upcoming year beginning June 1st. The impact is as follows: Residential: 3,000 gallons (3 people) Customer 5,250 gallons (4 people) 9,800 gallons (5 people) 2023 $21.14 $31.15 $55.77 2024 $21.89 $32.31 $57.92 Increase $0.75 $1.16 $2.15

Last year the City of Decatur raised their water rate by 6%. The Village passed on a 4% increase. This year the City of Decatur will raise water rates 2.5%. The attached fee schedule raises the Village’s water rate 4%. In addition to the City of Decatur’s increase, the Village has seen increases in almost all water related expenses including construction and pipe prices, chemical prices, IEPA mandates that require additional testing and reporting, and labor costs. Residential – 3,000 gallons (3 people) Customer 5,250 gallons (4 people) 9,800 gallons (5 people) 2023 $51.46 $85.22 $143.70

2024 Increase $53.51 $2.05 $88.63 $3.41 $149.43 $5.73

In addition to the necessary increases above, the rental fees for Fletcher Park have been increased. This is the first increase since the fees were set in 2011. The Village has had many increased park related expenses since 2011 including but not limited to cleaning charges, repair and maintenance costs, labor costs, and energy costs.

The last recommended change to the fee schedule is a decrease to the raffle permits. The raffle permit fee for multiple raffles in one day will be lowered from $120.00 to $75.00. The main purchasers of these raffle licenses are not-for-profit organizations at the local bingo hall. These organizations have seen a decrease in participation since video gaming was legalized by the State of Illinois.

Martini will serve for another two year term on the Mt. Zion Police Pension Board. His two-year term will end on May 12, 2026.

The Village Board also approved:

-A Consideration and action on Resolution No. 2024-7 A Resolution Approving and Authorizing the Execution of an Intergovernmental Cooperation Agreement Empowering the Decatur Urbanized Study (DUATS) 2024.

– Consideration and action on Ordinance No. 2024-12 An Ordinance Approving and Authorizing the Execution of a Redevelopment Agreement by and between the Village of Mt. Zion and Casa Development, LLC – Parkside East Residential Subdivision – Site Marketing.

The next village board meeting will be on May 20 at 5:15 p.m.