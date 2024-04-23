MZHS students to experience fatal crash re-enactment

Juniors and Seniors from the Mt. Zion High School will experience a fatal crash re-enactment on Friday April 26 at 9:30am.

The re-enactment will take place on Fletcher Park Blvd across from Fletcher Park. Thinkfirst, an injury prevention program offered by SIU School of Medicine in Springfield, is assisting in the planning of this event.

Several agencies will take part including the Mt. Zion Police Department, Mt. Zion Fire Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Long Creek Fire Department, Abbott Ambulance, Audio Techni Services, Air Evac Lifestream, the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center, Calvert Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion Public Works, and Owens Towing Services. Former director of Decatur Ambulance Service Mike Burkham will serve as narrator for the re-enactment. Macon County Circuit Judge Shane Mendenhall and Kathy Burkham, President of the Tyler Yount Foundation, will be guest speakers.

The re-enactment will focus on what can happen when young drivers get behind the wheel after using drugs or alcohol or ride with someone who is impaired.

Mt. Zion School Resource Officer Sean Higgins noted “Hopefully students will get an idea of the consequences that go along with driving under the influence. Not only are impaired drivers a danger to themselves, their passengers, and other motorists, they also face serious legal ramifications ranging from a hefty fines, loss of their driver’s license, or even a lengthy prison sentence”.

Traffic crashes remain the leading cause of death for teenage drivers across the United States. In 2019 nineteen percent of those accidents involved alcohol or drug use.

The SIU School of Medicine Thinkfirst program is a chapter of the Thinkfirst National Injury Prevention Foundation and presents these events as a public service at no cost to the schools. An Illinois Department of Transportation grant supports the program.

Those interested in learning more are invited to contact Megan Eairheart at SUI School of Medicine, P.O. Box 19679, Springfield, IL. 62794-9604, 217-545-9112 or email thinkfirst@siumed.edu.