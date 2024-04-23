E. Sue Parker, 53, of Rantoul (formally of Villa Grove) passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 5:03 p.m. at Carle Hospital in Urbana.

Sue was born on September 5, 1970, in Champaign to Dick and Brenda (Vibert) Brown. She married Charles Parker on August 26, 2002, in Urbana.

She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Chuck Parker; one son, Thomas Parker; one daughter, Elizabeth Parker; son-in-law, Chance Warner; one grandson, Jaxson Parker; two aunts, Linda (Pete) Lake and Mary Blaney; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Sue grew up in Villa Grove and attended Villa Grove High School. She enjoyed fishing in the Sangamon River, crocheting, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Living Hope Fellowship Church in Villa Grove. Memorial donations may be made to Joines Funeral Home (P.O. Box 34 Villa Grove) to help with funeral expenses.