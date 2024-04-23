Superintendent Cheek continues to build support for a future referendum

By ARIANA R. CHERRY

Staff Writer

Arthur Superintendent Shannon Cheek continues to inform the public about the urgent need for renovations and repairs in the district’s buildings.

During the school board meeting on April 17, Cheek shared photos showing plaster work needed at the Lovington Grade School. Additionally, he mentioned lingering HVAC and plumbing issues at the high school, which will continue to increase as the building ages. Cheek warned that the plumbing and HVAC issues at the ALAH high school building could come with a significant price tag. “There’s an issue of this building not being fit for students to get a good education in the 21st century,” he stated.

Cheek is planning open houses for the public to witness the issues firsthand on May 11, 14, and 15. Recently, he held meetings in Atwood, Lovington, and the high school in Arthur. The feedback received from these meetings was positive, and some plans were developed based on the surveys and focus groups. Cheek is committed to providing information about the district’s school buildings and addressing any public concerns. His aim is to build support for a future referendum to secure funding for the necessary renovations.

Other items discussed/voted upon:

-Three student athletes were recognized at the board meeting. These ALAH school records are since the 2014 annexation

1. Claire Seal: (Basketball) career points, career rebounds, career 2-pt field goals, career free throws made, points in a season, rebounds in a Season, 2-pt field goals in a Season, made free throws in a season, points in a Game and rebounds in a game

2. Maddix Stirrett: (Football) tackles in a season

3. Connor Nettles: (Football) career receiving touchdowns, season receiving touchdowns; (Basketball) career steals and season steals

-Perla Juarez Cuevas, a junior, was recognized for receiving a gold medal at the State FCCLA Conference in Springfield that she and Mrs. Voegel attended earlier this month. Cuevas also qualified for the national competition for her portfolio.

-The school district received donations from the following: La Cascada $790 that went towards the upcoming senior class trip, Arthur Woman’s Club donated $1,000, two anonymous donors donated a combined total of $3,000 and Kirby Medical made a donation of $500 to go towards the new book vending machine.

-It was reported that the bathroom upgrades at Arthur Grade School are going very well and are ahead of schedule. Once school is over for the year, the work on the second set of bathrooms will begin as well as the bathrooms at Lovington Grade School. Shannon Cheek stated that he was very excited about this project.

-A $286,000 bid was received from Industrial Services for work on the roof at the high school building. The work will begin sometime in June or July.

-The board approved a job description for English as a Second Language Instructor. This job description was created in case the district needs to post a job in the future. “We have been fortunate enough to have one of our Spanish teachers to provide support at the Arthur Grade School,” said Cheek.

-A five year lease ($2,003/month) with Watts Copy Systems was approved.

-The 2023 Single Audit report was approved.

-The renewal of the IESA membership for the 2024-2025 school year was approved.

-Superintendent Cheek was authorized to review the contract with CORE for construction manager services.

Personnel Report

Certified:

• Approved hiring Emma Lee for 6th grade ELA position at Arthur grade school

• Approved hiring Kenneth Parks as a high school Math teacher

• Approved hiring Kat Burdick as the new Special Education Coordinator

• Accepted resignation from Kat Burdick as Special Education teacher

• Approved hiring Caty Baldwin as Summer School teacher

• Approved hiring Mitch Wilson for summer school Driver’s Ed

• Consider certified staff request for leave of absence

• Consider certified staff request for leave of absence

Non-Certified:

• Accepted Mari McGee resignation as the custodian for Atwood Hammond Grade School

Extra-Curricular:

• Approved hiring Don Strode as a volunteer Bass Fishing coach

• Approved hiring Kenneth Parks as the Head Boys Varsity Basketball coach

• Accepted resignation from Chantel Benedict as National Honor Society sponsor

• Accepted resignation from Jessica Vanausdoll as Head JH Volleyball coach

• Approved hiring Stephanie Hale as the JH Assistant Softball coach

ALAH High School

Principal’s Report

Steffanie Seegmiller

1. Our Fine Arts Boosters hosted Dessert Theater on April 6. It is a highlight of the school year that showcases our art, band and chorus students. Listening to the groups from 6th grade through 12th grade perform was breathtaking. The senior solos included art showcases and music performances. The seniors didn’t leave many dry eyes in the audience.

2. Horticulture Class has been working in the greenhouse for the last few months getting flowers ready for graduation and the landscaping around the school!

3. The Junior Class will be hosting Prom, “Shining Just For You’ on Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 7:00 -11:00 P.M. at Penn Station in Arthur.

4. The Student of the Month for January was Hannah Carter, February was Sophie Monts and March’s Student of the Month was Lindsay Rohacs. There were 20 nominees in March and we celebrated during Flex period.

5. Mrs. Voegel was awarded a grant to begin a Future Educators Club through the ROE. We are in the brainstorming and planning stages for this club and are looking forward to starting in the fall of 2024.

We have four current seniors heading into education and ten underclassmen interested in entering the field.

6. We are working with the Douglas County Health Department to add another mental health counselor in the building. This person will work with students that she is currently seeing outside of school in addition to being able to add students to her caseload. This service is provided by a grant that Douglas County Health Department has been awarded.

7. There are 37 seniors and 5 chaperones heading to Washington, DC for the 69th annual Senior Trip. (The trip began in 1953.) They will leave on Saturday, April 27 and return early in the morning on Thursday, May 2.

Upcoming Dates:

April 26 – Special Olympics

April 27-May 2 – Senior Trip

May 4 – Prom

May 8 – Honor’s Night

May 21-22 – Final Exams

May 24 – Graduation

August 14 – 1st Day of School

Sept 27 – Homecoming

Arthur Grade School

Principal’s Report

Andrew Peralta

State Testing: One big task in front of AGS recently was our annual state testing. Teachers and students worked very hard over the first week of April. We look forward to seeing the growth in our students and to celebrate our students and staff. This year, much of our focus centered around student writing. The ability to make a claim, provide evidence to support it and explain how to answer the question was a big push for us.

4th and 5th-grade Musical Performance: The Arthur Grade School 4th & 5th Grade Classes will present the Musical “DIG IT” on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m The musical will be presented in the old gym at ALAH High School. You are invited to attend.

JH Spring Concert: AGS 6th-8th Grade Band/Chorus students will present their SPRING CONCERT in the ALAH OLD GYM on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. The Concert is free and open to the public.

8th Grade Promotion: The 8th-grade promotion is scheduled for May 23 at 7 pm at the ALAH football field.

Dessert Theatre: This event took place on the 6th of April and showcased Jr. High and High School students in chorus, band, and art. We appreciate all who came to listen to the performances, viewed the student artwork, ate dessert, and participated in the silent auction. All proceeds from the event went to the Fine Arts.

Field Trip Season: This month and the upcoming weeks have been busy for students at AGS in terms of field trips. Two weeks ago, our 4th-grade students went to the Engineering Open House at the University of Illinois. In the coming weeks, our Kindergarten students throughout the district will go to the Children’s Museum and Scovill Zoo. Our 1st-grade students will be visiting the Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College and our 3rd-grade students will also be attending the Children’s Museum in Decatur to work on different STEM activities. Students and staff are excited to continue their learning outside of the building and hope for good weather.

Atwood-Hammond

Grade School

Principal’s Report

Christopher Forman

Dr. Gingold Holocaust Presentation: On March 13, Dr. William Gingold came and spoke to our Junior High classes at AHGS. Dr. Gingold is a retired hospital administrator from the University of Illinois School of Medicine. However, that is not what he is widely known for. He and his family survived the Holocaust and he speaks regionally and nationally about his experience as a young boy in a Russian work camp, once his family was able to escape the Warsaw Ghetto. His family eventually made it to the United States and settled in the Midwest. Dr. Gingold had many exciting and nerve racking stories to share with our students and staff. The Junior High students and myself were mesmerized by the presentation and you could hear a pin drop in the room when he described how his family dug tunnels out of the ghetto to escape.

2. Battle of the Books: Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Herring hosted a competition for our students recently called, the Battle of the Books. Similar programs were run at all the grade schools. Our competition took place last month with many groups of 3rd-5th grade students facing off against each other to answer questions from a series of books they were to read. In the end, our 5th grade team pulled out the win against a very good 3rd grade squad. Thank you Mrs. Brown and Mrs. Herring for continuing to promote a love for reading in our school and hosting a competition for our minds.

3. Collaborative Efforts: AHGS and the Atwood-Hammond Public Library: On Friday, April 5, Mrs. Romine, Mrs. Brown, Mrs. Herring and myself met with Mr. Robert Edwards, our new Atwood-Hammond Library Director. I met Robert at the going away reception for Marsha Burgener and we discussed ways that we were already collaborating and new avenues of collaboration to explore. One of the things Robert was most interested in was our STEM lab. We wanted to all get together, but it was important for me to do so on a Friday when Mrs. Brown was at our school. She runs her computer classes in the STEM lab on Fridays and does a fantastic job getting the students interested in coding, lego robotics and all things STEM. We had a very productive conversation with ideas for mutual programming assistance and collaboration. Look for more information to come on our joint programs in the Fall.

4. The Great North American Solar Eclipse: As most of you know, there was a celestial event that took place this past week. Solar eclipse on Monday was a huge success for everyone in the midwest. We had gorgeous weather and the students and staff were excited to do activities thorough the day related to the eclipse. One parent volunteer even crafted an old shadow box for the 2nd-grade classes to view. It was a “twice in a lifetime” experience for many of us that remembered the 2017 event. However, many of our students were not even born at that time, so this truly was unique to them.

Lovington Grade School

Principal’s Report

Marla Graham

1. We made some amazing memories on Eclipse Day here at LGS!

2. 4th grade had a field trip to the Engineering Open House at the University of Illinois.

3. Lovington’s third graders had a blast learning about potential environmental hazards while also being educated about agriculture! Very thankful to our Ag in the Classroom program as well as the Reedy family for hosting this engaging field trip.

4. All three schools had our 8th graders attend the Career day event at Lake Land College. They had the opportunity to listen to the main speaker and learned the importance of making connections and knowing that your name is your brand.

5. Our second Lunch on Lawn was this past Friday! We had well over 100 people, even though the rainy weather threw us a curveball.