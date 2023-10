By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s boys golf team took on some of the best in the state on their home turf hosting the IHSA Regional this past Wednesday, Sept. 27, and dang near pulled off a sectional berth. Coach Angela Gough’s squad came up just two strokes shy of finishing 4th overall in the ten-team event landing one spot out of qualification. They will however be represented at the Kankakee McNamara Sectional by a pair of individuals.